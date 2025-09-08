Panel Furniture Raw Material Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Panel Furniture Raw Material Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Panel Furniture Raw Material Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Panel Furniture Raw Material Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for raw materials used in panel furniture has experienced substantial growth. This market is projected to expand from $83.36 billion in 2024 to $88.78 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The robust growth observed in the past is attributed to several factors: an escalating demand for ready-to-assemble furniture, a growing predilection for space-efficient interior solutions, an uptick in disposable income leading to more furniture expenditures, an increase in renovation and remodeling activities, and a surge in demand from the residential construction sector.

Prospects for a robust rise in the panel furniture raw material market size are on the horizon for the upcoming years. The market is expected to balloon to a staggering $112.62 billion by the year 2029, with an impressive compound annual growth rate of 6.1%. The anticipated surge during the foresight period can be tagged to factors such as an increased reliance on sustainable furniture materials, a growing market for tailored furniture solutions, the escalating popularity of smart home and interior design trends, burgeoning e-commerce furniture sales, and an upswing in investments for residential infrastructure advancement. Noteworthy trends set to characterize the foresight period include progress in eco-friendly raw materials, the creation of moisture-resistant panels, technological innovation in lightweight engineered boards, improvement in digital surface printing technology, and the emergence of formaldehyde-free adhesives.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Panel Furniture Raw Material Market?

The anticipated boost in residential and commercial construction activity is expected to significantly drive the expansion of the panel furniture raw material industry. This refers to the creation, overhaul, and maintenance of both residential housing and commercial spaces, including offices, retail establishments, and industrial structures. This surge in construction activities can be chiefly attributed to rapid urbanization, which is elevating the need for new housing and infrastructure facilities to accommodate the growing urban populace. Panel furniture raw materials play a key role in these construction endeavors, allowing for the effective creation of modular, space-saving furniture designs that complement modern architectural styles and interiors. For example, as reported by the UK's Office for National Statistics in July 2024, investment in the infrastructure sector totalled $16 billion or £13.8 billion in 2023, marking a 3.9% rise from 2022. Conversely, overall government infrastructure investment climbed by 9.6% in 2022, reaching $30.2 billion or £26.0 billion at current rates, compared to the preceding year. As a result, the escalating residential and commercial building activities are fuelling the expansion of the panel furniture raw material sector.

Which Players Dominate The Panel Furniture Raw Material Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Panel Furniture Raw Material Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Century Plyboards Ltd.

• Greenply Industries Limited

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Weyerhaeuser Company

• West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

• Boise Cascade Company

• Arauco

• Canfor Corporation

• Egger Group

• Kronospan Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Panel Furniture Raw Material Market?

Leading corporations in the panel furniture raw material market are now focused on creating inventive products like furniture finishes and door materials to keep up with shifting design trends, improve durability, and cater to the environmentally-conscious consumers. Furniture finish and door material encompass engineered wood panels and surface coatings that aid in enhancing the aesthetics, sturdiness, and the overall functionality of furniture surfaces and door panels. Take, for instance, Dongwha Enterprise Co., a South Korean wood-product manufacturer, revealed its eco-friendly furniture finish material in September 2024. The innovative product, made from environmentally-kind E0-grade boards, is aimed at conserving the quality of indoor air and minimising the deleterious effects of new house syndrome brought about by harmful emissions. The product also sports an ACP surface, a material based on acrylic that requires minimal upkeep and is completely recyclable.

Global Panel Furniture Raw Material Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The panel furniture raw material market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Particleboard, Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plywood, Veneer Sheets, Laminates, Others Material Types

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Particleboard: Raw Particleboard, Pre-laminated Particleboard, Flame Retardant Particleboard, Moisture Resistant Particleboard

2) By Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF): Standard MDF, Moisture Resistant MDF, Fire Retardant MDF, Ultralight MDF

3) By Plywood: Softwood Plywood, Hardwood Plywood, Flexible Plywood, Marine Plywood, Fire Retardant Plywood

4) By Veneer Sheets: Natural Wood Veneer, Reconstituted Veneer, Backed Veneer Sheets, Paper-backed Veneer, Phenolic-backed Veneer

5) By Laminates: High-Pressure Laminates (HPL), Low-Pressure Laminates (LPL), Compact Laminates, Decorative Laminates, Industrial Laminates

6) By Others Material Types: Oriented Strand Board (OSB), High-Density Fiberboard (HDF), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Panels, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Panels, Bamboo Panels

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Panel Furniture Raw Material Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global market for raw materials in panel furniture. This market report for panel furniture raw materials anticipates continued growth for this region. The report incorporates data from various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

