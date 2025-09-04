NEBRASKA, September 4 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen to Lead Trade Mission to Japan

LINCOLN, NE – This week, Governor Jim Pillen and state leaders will embark on a trade mission to Japan. The delegation includes representatives from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED), Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Union Pacific, and the state’s agriculture and manufacturing industries. The mission will take place from September 5-9.

In Japan, the delegation will promote Nebraska’s high-quality, bio-secure agricultural products and advantageous business climate. During the mission, Gov. Pillen will hold high-level meetings with Japanese governors and defense ministers. He will also speak at the annual U.S. Midwest-Japan Association Conference in Tokyo. Additionally, state leaders will visit Kawasaki to thank the company for its ongoing investment in Nebraska.

Among these activities, promoting Nebraska ethanol is a top priority of the trade mission.

“Japan is planning to introduce higher ethanol blends into its fuel supply,” said Gov. Pillen. “As it does, Nebraska is perfectly positioned to be a trusted biofuels supplier. We boast America’s most advanced infrastructure for carbon capture and storage, allowing our biorefineries to produce ethanol more sustainably than anywhere else. Nebraska is also the westernmost state to produce significant amounts of ethanol, making it easier for our producers to ship biofuels to West Coast ports for export to Asia.”

Historically, Japan has blended a low percentage of ethanol with gasoline to fuel on-road vehicles. The country’s average ethanol blend rate was less than two percent in 2024. However, in November 2024 the Government of Japan announced plans to blend gasoline with 10 percent ethanol by 2030 and with 20 percent ethanol by 2040. Additionally, it has set aggressive goals to increase usage of sustainable available fuel. These policies create great opportunities for Nebraska to provide biofuels to Japan.

Japan has long been a top market for Nebraska’s agricultural products. It is the number one international destination for Nebraska pork and eggs, the state’s second-leading foreign buyer of beef and corn, and Nebraska’s fourth-largest market for soybeans and wheat. In 2024, Nebraska exported $397 million of beef and $177 million of pork to Japan.

More than 60 Japanese businesses have facilities in Nebraska. Collectively, they employ more than 4,000 Nebraskans. Kawasaki (Lincoln), Kyocera (Omaha), S-Foods (Fremont), and Shizuki Electric Co. (Ogallala) are among the Japanese companies with operations in the Cornhusker State.

Alongside these commercial connections, Nebraska has longstanding cultural and educational ties to Japan. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Omaha, Nebraska and Shizuoka, Japan. During the upcoming trade mission, the Nebraska’s delegation will meet with representatives from the Shizuoka Prefectural Government to celebrate the milestone. In September, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting leaders from Senshu University to commemorate 40 years of academic partnership. Additionally, the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japan Institute for Health Security in June 2025. The agreement continues a collaboration that dates back to 2016 when a delegation from Japan visited UNMC to study the medical center’s response to the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak.