Westminster Barracks - DUI / Reckless Endangerment

CASE#: 25B1006800

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Wilkinson

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 @ 1835 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South, Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Alcohol, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Christie Benoit

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/04/2025, at approximately 1835 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 South in the town of Brattleboro, Windham County, VT, after observing a motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Christie Benoit (48) of Putney, VT, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Benoit had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, while in the presence of a minor. Benoit was arrested and subsequently transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Benoit was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/23/2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI and reckless endangerment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

