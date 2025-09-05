Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - DUI / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1006800

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Wilkinson

STATION: Westminster Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 @ 1835 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South, Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Alcohol, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Christie Benoit                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/04/2025, at approximately 1835 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 South in the town of Brattleboro, Windham County, VT, after observing a motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Christie Benoit (48) of Putney, VT, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Benoit had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, while in the presence of a minor. Benoit was arrested and subsequently transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Benoit was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/23/2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI and reckless endangerment.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 at 0830 hours.           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Evan Wilkinson

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd.

Westminster, VT, 05158

(802)-722-4600

Evan.Wilkinson@vermont.gov

 

