Westminster Barracks - DUI / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1006800
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Wilkinson
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 @ 1835 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South, Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Alcohol, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Christie Benoit
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/04/2025, at approximately 1835 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 South in the town of Brattleboro, Windham County, VT, after observing a motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Christie Benoit (48) of Putney, VT, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Benoit had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, while in the presence of a minor. Benoit was arrested and subsequently transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Benoit was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/23/2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI and reckless endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Wilkinson
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd.
Westminster, VT, 05158
(802)-722-4600
Evan.Wilkinson@vermont.gov
