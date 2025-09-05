Shaftsbury Barracks / Two - Motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3003752

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 at 1957

TOWN: Dorset

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Vermont Route 30 / Morse Hill Road

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel Silver

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Cross Track

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Chelley Tifft

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont

VEHICLE MAKE: Motorcycle

VEHICLE MODEL: N/A

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end

INJURIES: yes

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 04, 2025, at 1957 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a two- vehicle crash along VT Route 30 at the intersection of Morse Hill Road in Dorset. Troopers identified Operator #1 as Daniel Silver ( 66) and Operator #2 as Chelley Tifft ( 48 ). Both vehicles were successfully removed, and the roadway was reopened in a short period of time.

The Vermont State Police thanks members of the public for their patience during the temporary road closure.