Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,121 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Two - Motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B3003752                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson

STATION:          Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 at 1957

TOWN: Dorset

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  Vermont Route 30 / Morse Hill Road

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel Silver

AGE: 66 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Cross Track

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Chelley Tifft

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont

 

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Motorcycle

VEHICLE MODEL: N/A

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end

INJURIES: yes

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 04, 2025, at 1957 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a two- vehicle crash along VT Route 30 at the intersection of Morse Hill Road in Dorset. Troopers identified Operator #1 as Daniel Silver ( 66) and Operator #2 as Chelley Tifft ( 48 ). Both vehicles were successfully removed, and the roadway was reopened in a short period of time. 

 

The Vermont State Police thanks members of the public for their patience during the temporary road closure.          

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Two - Motor vehicle crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more