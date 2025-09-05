Shaftsbury Barracks / Two - Motor vehicle crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3003752
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 at 1957
TOWN: Dorset
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Vermont Route 30 / Morse Hill Road
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daniel Silver
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Cross Track
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Chelley Tifft
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vermont
VEHICLE MAKE: Motorcycle
VEHICLE MODEL: N/A
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end
INJURIES: yes
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 04, 2025, at 1957 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a two- vehicle crash along VT Route 30 at the intersection of Morse Hill Road in Dorset. Troopers identified Operator #1 as Daniel Silver ( 66) and Operator #2 as Chelley Tifft ( 48 ). Both vehicles were successfully removed, and the roadway was reopened in a short period of time.
The Vermont State Police thanks members of the public for their patience during the temporary road closure.
Legal Disclaimer:
