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Royalton Barracks / Fugitive from Justice & FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2001294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Daniel Arrato                 

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/26 @ approx. 2333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  School Street, Randolph

VIOLATION:  Fugitive From Justice, In-State Arrest Warrant, and False Reports to Law Enforcement  

 

ACCUSED:   Amdanda J. Gilman                                     

AGE:  40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While conducting an investigation, Troopers identified the operator, Amanda Gilman, age 40, who had an active extraditable warrant from New Hampshire for a probation violation related to a drug possession conviction. Gilman also had an active in-state arrest warrant for driving with a criminally suspended license (cite and release), and initially provided a false identity. Gilman was arrested without incident, processed at the Royalton Barracks, and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), where she was held on $15,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   03/18/2026 @ 1230 hours     

COURT: Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   SSCF

BAIL:  $15,000

MUG SHOT:  See attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Royalton Barracks / Fugitive from Justice & FIPO

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