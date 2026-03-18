Royalton Barracks / Fugitive from Justice & FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2001294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/17/26 @ approx. 2333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, Randolph

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice, In-State Arrest Warrant, and False Reports to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Amdanda J. Gilman

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While conducting an investigation, Troopers identified the operator, Amanda Gilman, age 40, who had an active extraditable warrant from New Hampshire for a probation violation related to a drug possession conviction. Gilman also had an active in-state arrest warrant for driving with a criminally suspended license (cite and release), and initially provided a false identity. Gilman was arrested without incident, processed at the Royalton Barracks, and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), where she was held on $15,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $15,000

MUG SHOT: See attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.