Royalton Barracks / Fugitive from Justice & FIPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001294
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/17/26 @ approx. 2333 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, Randolph
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice, In-State Arrest Warrant, and False Reports to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Amdanda J. Gilman
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While conducting an investigation, Troopers identified the operator, Amanda Gilman, age 40, who had an active extraditable warrant from New Hampshire for a probation violation related to a drug possession conviction. Gilman also had an active in-state arrest warrant for driving with a criminally suspended license (cite and release), and initially provided a false identity. Gilman was arrested without incident, processed at the Royalton Barracks, and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), where she was held on $15,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $15,000
MUG SHOT: See attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.