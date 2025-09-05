VIDAA, Hisense, and Deutsche Telekom enter into a strategic partnership for the 1st True Operator Smart TV

VIDAA, Hisense, and Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV have announced the release of the first true Operator Smart TV

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the TV landscape, VIDAA, Hisense, and Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV have announced the release of the first true Operator Smart TV—a fully integrated & built-in entertainment experience that combines live TV, streaming services and connectivity without the need of any external hardware.The Operator TV is built on the VIDAA operating system and will be available on a large number of Hisense Smart TVs. Designed to simplify and elevate home entertainment, this new category of Smart TVs removes the complexity of set-top boxes and cables, delivering everything users need right out of the box.“With this product, we’re delivering on the core promise of Smart TV: seamless access to the best content without complexity,” said Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA. “By partnering with Deutsche Telekom and Hisense, we’ve created a streamlined experience that puts live TV and top streaming services side-by-side in a single interface—no set-top boxes, no juggling remotes, just everything you love one click away.”With this new Operator TV solution, users will benefit from the full MagentaTV experience, which combines linear TV and streaming services in one place through a single interface. Also, from a seamless and future-proof solution for modern households, which does not require additional hardware—just the Smart TV and an internet connection.”Operator TV will be an innovative solution for our customers who would like to use the full MagentaTV experience on their SmartTVs without additional hardware,” said Arnim Butzen, SVP TV & Entertainment at Telekom Deutschland. “We are glad to enter into this new partnership with VIDAA and Hisense, bringing our common vision to our customers.” The new partnership will start with the launch of MagentaTV App by the end of this year on VIDAA in Germany, evolving to the Operator TV next year. Further expansion in additional European markets is planned from 2026 onwards.With this innovation, VIDAA continues its mission to make Smart TV truly smart, bringing global and local content into a unified platform that’s fast, intuitive and future-ready.About VIDAA:Launched in 2014, VIDAA is a global leader in smart TV platforms, offering cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experiences. With more than 400 brand partners and over 30 million connected devices worldwide, VIDAA provides viewers with access to a broad range of global and local content, with a focus on ease of use, speed, and security. VIDAA’s platform is known for its seamless integration of apps, streaming services, and live TV, delivering an all-in-one entertainment hub to millions of homes.About Hisense:Founded in 1969, Hisense is a globally recognized market leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, with operations in over 160 countries. Hisense specializes in providing high-quality multimedia products, household appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked number 1 globally in the segment of TVs with a screen size of 100 inches and above (from 2023 to the first half of 2025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships to engage with audiences worldwide.About MagentaTV:MagentaTV bundles classic television and streaming services on one platform. MagentaTV+ is always included free of charge. This is a huge selection of series, films, documentaries and shows on demand. In addition, there are over 180 TV channels, including more than 160 HD channels, to choose from. Functions such as comprehensive search, MagentaTV+ content, but also all streaming services, timeshift, restart and seven-day replay offer a unique convenience. MagentaTV can be booked regardless of the Internet connection, can also be used in other EU countries and can be used at home and on the go via Deutsche Telekom's own MagentaTV One TV box, the MagentaTV Stick and Smart TVs, streaming sticks, smartphones, laptops and tablets. For more information, see www.magentatv.de

