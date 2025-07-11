Vestel Strengthens Its Position in the Global Platform Market Through Partnership with VIDAA

The partnership will provide VIDAA with additional distribution in the market and Vestel with a robust platform.” — Guy Edri, CEO

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vestel , one of the key players in the global TV market, is joining forces with VIDAA , the world’s fastest-growing smart TV platform. Through this strategic partnership, Vestel aims to enhance its software and hardware development capabilities in an increasingly competitive market, while enriching its product and customer portfolio and transforming its platform revenues into a sustainable business model.Following a memorandum of understanding signed in 2024, Vestel officially launched its strategic partnership with VIDAA as of July 11, 2025. This collaboration not only strengthens Vestel’s solid position in the TV market but also unlocks new revenue streams beyond its core business through smart platforms. Today, the television is no longer just a viewing device—it has evolved into a multifunctional platform offering easy access, personalization, digital services, and smart home integration.Duygu Badem Uylukçuoğlu, General Manager of Vestel Marketing, commented; “Platform technologies have become a key factor in shaping consumer preferences. While this transformation is rapidly advancing in the U.S. and Europe, Vestel is leading the way in Türkiye. As the brand driving this change, we are proud to become one of the major shareholders of VIDAA, the world’s fastest-growing smart TV platform.”“Our partnership with VIDAA, whose majority shareholder is Hisense, the largest TV manufacturer in China and the second largest in the world, will strengthen Vestel’s position in the global TV platform market. Through this collaboration, we will work closely with Hisense and take much stronger steps in global markets by leveraging the synergy between the two companies.”“The TV market is becoming increasingly competitive. At Vestel, we aim to differentiate standardized TV products in the market through our software and hardware development capabilities. We strive to deliver our high-performing, content-rich products to both our business partners and consumers in more than 160 countries by offering a unique experience.”“Aligned with our vision of becoming the ‘platform of platforms’, this partnership will enable us to drive sustainable growth across many areas such as digital advertising revenues and new business collaborations by enhancing content diversity and the user experience. VIDAA’s open structure will be a key advantage in achieving these goals. In the upcoming period, we will also launch new business models that integrate the TV ecosystem with connected white goods. This partnership will not only boost our long-term platform revenues but also support our goal of strengthening our global brand presence.”Vestel Foreign Trade Sales General Manager Seçkin Gençoğlu added; “VIDAA is a rapidly growing platform in Europe, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless smart content access. Becoming a strategic shareholder in VIDAA takes our sales power to a much more strategic level. Today, consumers make decisions not only based on screen quality but also on the platform experience and content accessibility. The experience we offer with VIDAA significantly enhances the market position of televisions produced by Vestel—especially under our own and licensed brands such as Vestel, Toshiba, Telefunken, and JVC—on store shelves across Europe. This partnership will have a direct impact on our sales, serving as a differentiating factor in highly competitive markets.”Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA said: “By partnering with Vestel we are keeping true to our promise of being a truly open platform which is willing to work with everyone. With their support we’ll strengthen our leading position in Europe, where we’ve managed to become the largest platform in several markets on the continent already. The partnership will provide VIDAA with additional distribution in the market and Vestel with a robust platform that provides not only an unparalleled user experience, but established partnerships with the best content providers, advertising agencies, and technology partners.”A New Era in TV Platform RevenuesVestel already collaborates with global content providers across various platforms and The VIDAA partnership further enriches this extensive portfolio.Known for its user satisfaction, clean and modern interface, reliability, and ease of content access, VIDAA is rapidly expanding across the globe and strongly supports Vestel’s platform strategy.

