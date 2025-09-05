Re: Traffic alert - VT Route 30 Dorset
VT Route 30 in the area of Morse Hill Rd in Dorset is reopened.
Sent: Thursday, September 4, 2025 8:19 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic alert - VT Route 30 Dorset
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 30 is blocked in the area of Morse Hill Rd due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.