Re: Traffic alert - VT Route 30 Dorset

VT Route 30 in the area of Morse Hill Rd in Dorset is reopened.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 30 is blocked in the area of Morse Hill Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



