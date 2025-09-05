National Black Church Initiative Welcomes Back Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell to Windsor Village United Methodist Church

Rev Anthony Evans, President National Black Church Initiative Pastor Kirbyjon H. Caldwell and wife Suzette T. Caldwell

It is human to err!

As a senior leader in Christ church, Rev. Caldwell has met all the requirements for restoration, and we are happy to welcome him back among the brethren” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, constituting 27.7 million members, welcoming back their visionary who built that congregation. The essence of the Christian faith is forgiveness. It is the heart of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. NBCI welcomes Pastor Caldwell back to the pulpit with open hands of love.This is what the church teaches regarding restoration. He has openly repented of his sins, paid back what he owes to those whom he harms, and spent time in prison for his illegal actions. He has asked for forgiveness and restoration, and the church has forgiven him and restored him to his rightful position. NBCI urges all of its members to listen to Rev. Caldwell's own words. KirbyJon Caldwell on what he learned in prison , his fall from grace, and his return to the pulpitRev. Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “As a senior leader in Christ church, Rev. Caldwell has met all the requirements for restoration, and we are happy to welcome him back among the brethren. But I want to single out the Christian actions of his wife, whom I visited with. Rev. Sister Suzette T. Caldwell is the most outstanding woman I know who endures pain, shame, and stands by her husband, carrying on the ministry while he is in prison, and continues to show God love and mercy to both her husband, her family, and the church. She is the finest example of what it means to be a Christian leader and wife. There is no other in modern times that can match this example."Christians speak often of forgiveness. We rest in the forgiveness that God provides. Perhaps the second-most-well-known verse in the Bible (behind John 3:16) is 1 John 1:9: “If [when] we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness”. We are thankful for and dependent upon the forgiveness given to us by God.And we know that we have a responsibility to forgive one another—after all, that was a primary tenet of Jesus: “For if you forgive others for their transgressions, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others, then your Father will not forgive your transgressions” (Matthew 6:14 15). Our forgiveness of others reflects whether or not God has forgiven us.While there is much agreement about the necessity of forgiveness, there is not always agreement about the nature of forgiveness. What does it mean to forgive another?A careful examination of Jesus’ words in Luke 17:3-10 not only tells us what forgiveness is, but also corrects what forgiveness is.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful and healthy science-based tips on how to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. NBCI’s programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that are proven to be effective.

