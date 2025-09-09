Zaprite Announces Integration with COLDCARD Hardware Wallet for Bitcoin Payments and Cold Storage

Bitcoin companies working on open standards and interoperability is how Bitcoin moves forward” — NVK

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zaprite, a Bitcoin-native payments and invoicing platform, announced integration with COLDCARD, a Bitcoin hardware wallet known for its air-gapped security model. The collaboration enables Bitcoin users to streamline the process of getting paid and moving funds into secure cold storage.More freelancers, creators, and businesses are earning directly in Bitcoin. However, funds often remain in hot wallets, exchanges, or custodial services, exposing users to risks such as hacks, freezes, or surveillance.Zaprite addresses this by providing a non-custodial payments platform where users can accept Bitcoin payments directly, generate invoices and payment links, manage recurring or one-off payments, and retain full control of their private keys.COLDCARD complements this workflow by serving as a secure cold storage solution with features such as air-gapped signing that keeps private keys offline, verifiable source code for independent review, dual secure elements for hardware-level protection, and a Bitcoin-only design.With this integration, Zaprite users can receive Bitcoin directly to an address generated by COLDCARD. Payments land instantly without custodians or vendor lock-in, and funds can then be secured using COLDCARD’s PSBT workflows via NFC, MicroSD, or QR codes.“Interoperability and open standards are essential for Bitcoin adoption,” said NVK, Co-Founder of Coinkite. “This collaboration ensures that users can move from payment to cold storage with minimal friction.”"By integrating COLDCARD, our users get Zaprite’s seamless payment experience paired with the security of self-custody. It’s the perfect blend of convenience and sovereignty." — John Magill, Founder & CEO of ZapriteAbout ZapriteZaprite is a Bitcoin-native payments and invoicing platform that enables individuals and businesses to accept Bitcoin directly, without intermediaries. Learn more at zaprite.comAbout CoinkiteCoinkite is the creator of COLDCARD, a Bitcoin-only hardware wallet recognized for its advanced security model and focus on self-custody. Learn more at coinkite.comMedia ContactAustin GreenCoinkitePhone: +1(737) 315-8835Email: ag@coinkite.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.