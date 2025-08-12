Renowned Bitcoin Investor Preston Pysh Joins Bitcoin Treasuries as Strategic Advisor

Screen shot of BitcoinTreasuries.net (August 11, 2025)

Influential Bitcoin educator and top podcast host brings expertise to Bitcoin Treasuries, boosting transparency in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

Thrilled to advise Bitcoin Treasuries as finance is rewritten. Transparent data is key for adoption, and I’m excited to support a trusted platform helping leaders craft winning Bitcoin strategies.” — Preston Pysh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitcoin Treasuries, the leading data and media platform dedicated to institutional and corporate Bitcoin adoption, announced today that Preston Pysh, a globally respected investor and prominent Bitcoin advocate, has been appointed as its newest strategic advisor.Renowned for his deep Bitcoin expertise and early evangelism, Pysh has been a pioneering voice in the Bitcoin community since 2017. As the acclaimed host of “We Study Billionaires” – the world’s largest stock investing podcast with over 180 million downloads – he has played an instrumental role in educating and empowering a generation of investors about Bitcoin’s transformative potential.In his advisory role, Pysh will now apply lessons from his research and experience to support Bitcoin Treasuries’ mission. He will help develop cutting-edge tools that give investors deeper insights into Bitcoin-focused companies and their treasuries.“Preston’s foresight and commitment to the Bitcoin ethos are perfectly aligned with our mission to bring transparency and trusted metrics to the growing world of corporate Bitcoin adoption,” said Pete Rizzo, CEO and partner at Bitcoin Treasuries ￼.Beyond his work as an educator and entrepreneur, Pysh is a General Partner at Ego Death Capital, a Bitcoin-focused venture fund, and he also advises several high-impact startups in the Bitcoin ecosystem – including Primal and Debifi – that are advancing innovation in digital assets. Pysh’s appointment further deepens Bitcoin Treasuries’ expertise and strengthens its position as the go-to resource for investors, public companies, and the global Bitcoin community.“I am thrilled to advise Bitcoin Treasuries at this crucial time, as the future of finance is being rewritten,” said Preston Pysh. “Transparent data is essential for adoption, and I am excited to support a trusted platform that is helping decision-makers globally understand how to create winning Bitcoin strategies.”Founded in 2020, Bitcoin Treasuries maintains an industry-leading data set that allows investors to analyze the top 100 public companies holding Bitcoin, emerging alternatives to MicroStrategy (MSTR), and new, fast-growing Bitcoin treasury stocks.About Bitcoin Treasuries:BitcoinTreasuries.net is the world’s leading database for tracking institutional and corporate Bitcoin holdings, providing real-time, verifiable data to investors, researchers, and companies worldwide. Founded by NVK (Coinkite.com) in 2020, the site is expanding its mission to become the essential information hub in the era of Bitcoin treasury management.Media Contact:Pete Rizzo, CEO & Partnerpress@bitcointreasuries.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.