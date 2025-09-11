Westminster Brewing Company is Happy to Announce its Partnership with HD Escape Rooms

Stop by for a pint of our refreshing Wild Sound watermelon wheat! Furry friends are always welcome! Visit https://www.hdescaperooms.com/ for a catalogue of unique experiences!

Join Westminster Brewery and HD Escape Rooms in this unique, one-of-a-kind collaboration located only at Westminster Brewery.

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beer has always brought people together, and escape rooms are about teamwork. Our goal is to combine these two worlds into something truly unique, creating the state's first Brewscape . Where else can you crack a code with one hand while holding a craft pint in the other? While Colorado is home to almost 500 breweries, only one has an escape room in it. This concept goes beyond being one of the first of its kind in the state; we have created the only Brewscape in the world! Guests can book the escape room named Hops and Locks for up to 6 guests and enjoy the brewery’s lineup of craft beers before, during, or after their adventure. The room is designed for both seasoned escape artists and first-time players, with themes that highlight the creativity, humor, and spirit that define Westminster Brewing Co. and their beers.Hops and Locks Backstory:To make their award-winning beers, Westminster Brewing Co. must have the perfect recipe. Only one problem, their beer maker has lost the secret recipe for Westminster Breweries' newest creation, "Hops and Locks". Can you find the secret recipe in time and save the brew crew's jobs? You and your team will have to scour the inventing room to race the clock and gather the ingredients for the recipe. Your experience will take you deep into the brewery's uncharted territory to harvest golden wheat and complete other comical and challenging tasks. Is the fabled recipe even real, or just a wild concocted idea from the brew crew's imagination?Book online at:Westminster Brewing Company is located at:7655 W 108th Ave, Ste 600Westminster, CO 80021To learn more about the us, please visit https://webrewco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.