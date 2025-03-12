Westminster Brewing Company Taps Ryan Carroll as New Head Brewer to Lead Innovative Craft Beer Creations

Ryan diligently works on his first hazy IPA, carefully tending to the brewing process Sampling Ryan's first hazy during fermentation. Ryan's first brew flowing seamlessly through the sight glass, a key moment in the crafting of his debut hazy IPA at the Westminster Brewing Company.

Westminster Brewing Co. names Ryan Carroll, with 5+ yrs of award-winning brewing exp., as new Head Brewer. His 1st new brew rolls out 3/13/25

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Westminster Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ryan Carroll as its new Head Brewer. With over five years of hands-on experience in brewery operations and a proven track record of award-winning craftsmanship, Carroll brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the Westminster team, with his first brews set to roll out of the brewhouse on March 13th.Carroll joins Westminster Brewing Company from Golden City Brewery, where he served as Lead Brewer, overseeing production on a 10-barrel brewhouse and spearheading recipe development for seasonal beers and a new lager program. His career also includes impactful roles at notable Colorado breweries such as Upslope Brewing Co., Ratio Beerworks, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, and Sanitas Brewing, where he contributed to earning a 2020 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) Silver Medal for "Mixed-Culture Brett Beer" (Deluge). In 2021, Carroll added another GABF Silver Medal to his accolades for "Belgian-Style Sour Ale" (Stay the Funk In) while at Crooked Stave.A detail-oriented professional, Carroll excels in all facets of brewing—from recipe innovation and quality control to production efficiency and team collaboration. His technical skills, including production tracking with tools like Ekos and Brew Planner, forklift certification, and mechanical aptitude, complement his creative flair. Carroll’s dedication to brewing excellence is matched by his enthusiasm for sharing his love of craft beer with the community, a passion he has demonstrated as a brand ambassador at festivals and industry events.“We’re incredibly excited to have Ryan join us as Head Brewer,” said Kunwoo Park, Partner at Westminster Brewing Company. “His innovative approach, deep knowledge of brewing techniques, and commitment to quality make him the perfect fit to lead our brewery into its next chapter.”At Westminster Brewing Company, Carroll will oversee all brewing operations, drive recipe development, and continue to elevate the brewery’s offerings. His arrival signals an exciting time for the brewery as it looks to expand its presence in the craft beer scene.“I’m honored to join Westminster Brewing Company and contribute to its growth,” said Carroll. “I’m eager to collaborate with the team, experiment with new flavors, and create beers that bring people together.”Carroll holds a Bachelor of Arts in Television & Film Production from the University of Southern Indiana and is a Certified Beer Server (Cicerone Level 1). When he’s not brewing, he enjoys engaging with the craft beer community and leveraging his marketing and social media skills to connect with enthusiasts.For more information about Westminster Brewing Company please contact Luke McCall 720.949.1932.About Westminster Brewing CompanyWestminster Brewing Company is a craft brewery located in Westminster, Colorado, a city along the Front Range known for its vibrant beer scene. Founded in 2013, this small production brewery has a clear mission: to serve the local community with high-quality, authentic beers that appeal to both seasoned craft beer enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Situated at 7655 W 108th Ave, Unit 600, Westminster, CO 80021, it’s tucked away in a casual, welcoming setting that reflects its community-focused ethos.The tap room is dog-friendly, features local artwork, and opens up to the outdoors with a large garage door, creating a laid-back vibe. They also host events like trivia nights, dog adoptions, and occasionally schedule food trucks to complement the beer.Westminster Brewing prides itself on being a neighborhood spot. They encourage feedback from beer lovers and invite local homebrewers to share their experiences, fostering a tight-knit craft beer culture. Beer is available in the taproom (open Monday-Thursday 3-9 PM, Friday-Saturday 1-10 PM, Sunday 1-8 PM), and you can take it home in growlers, cans, or even kegs for larger gatherings. The brewery also has a small distribution footprint in Westminster and nearby areas, making their brews a local treat.Media Contact:Jane GeamMarketing & Media720.949.1932cs@webrewco.com

