Parent Liaison and Amazon Best-Selling Author Provides Interventions for Schools and Families Following Recent Tragedy
Uplifting The Pain...Now
Her book, Uplifting the Pain…Now, combines poetry and lived experience to reveal the emotional foundation behind a child’s behavior. The resource equips parents, educators, and community leaders with insight to uncover pain, understand its roots, and uplift students toward healing and growth.
“When tragedy strikes, it’s easy to look at the surface of what happened,” says Gail Carter-Cade. “But to truly prevent future heartbreak, we must provide students with interventions that go deeper—interventions that uncover unspoken words, help us understand their struggles, and uplift them with support.”
The Uplifting the Pain…Now, outreach created by Gail Carter-Cade focuses on advocacy, communication, and unveiling the underlying sources of student pain. As both a Parent Liaison and community advocate, she has seen firsthand how early, compassionate interventions can change the trajectory of a child’s life.
With schools across the nation facing increasing challenges, Uplifting the Pain…Now is more than poetry—it’s a blueprint for understanding students beyond behavior and offering interventions that heal rather than punish.
About the Author
Gail Carter-Cade is a Parent Liaison, entrepreneur, and advocate who works with parents, students, and communities to bridge the gap between pain and potential. Her eBook, Uplifting the Pain…Now, it is an Amazon Best-Seller and a resource for parents, educators, and leaders committed to creating stronger connections with students.
For interviews, book inquiries, or more information about how this resource can be implemented in schools and communities, please contact:
