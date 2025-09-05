Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,137 in the last 365 days.

Parent Liaison and Amazon Best-Selling Author Provides Interventions for Schools and Families Following Recent Tragedy

Picture of book cover

Intervention Resource

Uplifting The Pain...Now

Uncover, Understanding and Uplifting”
— Uplifting The Pain...Now
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of a recent Minneapolis school tragedy that has deeply affected a school community, conversations around student well-being, emotional support, and prevention are more important than ever. Gail Carter-Cade, Parent Liaison and Amazon Best-Selling author of Uplifting the Pain of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry Now, is calling attention to the urgent need for meaningful interventions that address the unseen pain many students carry.

Her book, Uplifting the Pain…Now, combines poetry and lived experience to reveal the emotional foundation behind a child’s behavior. The resource equips parents, educators, and community leaders with insight to uncover pain, understand its roots, and uplift students toward healing and growth.
“When tragedy strikes, it’s easy to look at the surface of what happened,” says Gail Carter-Cade. “But to truly prevent future heartbreak, we must provide students with interventions that go deeper—interventions that uncover unspoken words, help us understand their struggles, and uplift them with support.”
The Uplifting the Pain…Now, outreach created by Gail Carter-Cade focuses on advocacy, communication, and unveiling the underlying sources of student pain. As both a Parent Liaison and community advocate, she has seen firsthand how early, compassionate interventions can change the trajectory of a child’s life.

With schools across the nation facing increasing challenges, Uplifting the Pain…Now is more than poetry—it’s a blueprint for understanding students beyond behavior and offering interventions that heal rather than punish.

About the Author
Gail Carter-Cade is a Parent Liaison, entrepreneur, and advocate who works with parents, students, and communities to bridge the gap between pain and potential. Her eBook, Uplifting the Pain…Now, it is an Amazon Best-Seller and a resource for parents, educators, and leaders committed to creating stronger connections with students.

For interviews, book inquiries, or more information about how this resource can be implemented in schools and communities, please contact:

Media Contact:
Gail Carter-Cade, Parent Liaison, Author
carter.cadegail@gmail.com
Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVnALTB54gc
www.upliftingthepain.com
https://www.amazon.com/Uplifting-Behavioral-Learning-Styles-Through/dp/B0B7QJWT4N
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/uplifting-the-pain-of-behavioral-and-learning-styles-through-poetry-now-gail-carter-cade/1142000017?ean=9798986427201

Gail Carter-Cade
GA LA CAR
+1 904-510-9566
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Podcast with Duval County Schools

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Parent Liaison and Amazon Best-Selling Author Provides Interventions for Schools and Families Following Recent Tragedy

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more