Duval County Schools Podcast Features Local Author Gail Carter-Cade Sharing Mental Health Resources

Uplifting The Pain...Now Duval County Schools Podcast Featuring Gail Carter-Cade Student Connection Made Simple

Local author Gail Carter-Cade joins the Duval County Schools podcast to share mental health connection resources for parents, teachers, and employers

Uplifting the Pain...Now” — Gail Carter-Cade

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Spotlight: Duval County Schools Features Podcast with Gail Carter-Cade and her transformational book, Uplifting The Pain of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry Now Duval County Public Schools has released a Wellness Bites featured podcast highlighting author Gail Carter-Cade and the impactful book, Uplifting The Pain of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry Now.The podcast illuminates Gail Carte-Cade’s unique connecting approach to emotional and educational struggles that students and adults with diverse behavioral and learning needs face. Through powerful, reflective poetry, the book creates a safe space for dialogue, insight, and understanding in classrooms and communities.May is Mental Health Awareness Month—a time dedicated to raising awareness about mental health, reducing the stigma of mental illness, and promoting well-being through education, advocacy, and support.According to NIMH, mental illnesses are common in the United States and around the world. It is estimated that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (59.3 million in 2022; 23.1% of the U.S. adult population). https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/mental-illness In the U.S., a significant number of individuals with learning and attention issues remain undiagnosed and unaddressed. https://ldaamerica.org/lda_today/the-state-of-learning-disabilities-today Carter-Cade stated, "I wrote this poetry book to give voice to the unseen challenges so many face." It’s an honor to share it with the Duval County Schools community, where teachers are genuinely interested in each student's development and where my students received their diplomas.The book is highly recommended because it is structured to resonate with children, teenagers, and young adults. Making student connections easier. The inability to accurately characterize, comprehend, or interpret students’ behavioral or learning inclinations will no longer be a conundrum for educators, parents, and employers. Since poetry can reveal their pain, it will not need to be concealed, covered up, or made obvious through actions, responses, or learning styles.There are over 200 poems that a student may be able to identify with. Titles include:Silently I PleadI Scream, I Fight, I'm MadSlipping AwayMy SecretWhy I Don't TryThe podcast is now available to students, parents, educators, and the public via Duval County Schools' May Wellness Newsletter: Wellness Bites Podcast link:About the AuthorGail Carter-Cade is a passionate advocate for inclusive education and the power of self-expression. Her work bridges the gap between emotional wellness and academic success through poetry and storytelling.Media Contact:Gail Carter-Cademrs,gacarde@gmail.com

Duval County Schools Wellness Bites S1 Ep6 Podcast Uplifting The Pain...Now with Gail Carter-Cade

