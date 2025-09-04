PFAS Pilot Testing: Protecting Public Health and Preparing for Compliance

SGWASA PFAS Mitigation Program PFAS Mitigation Program Timeline Fluorosorb 200 Novel Sorbent

BUTNER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protecting public health and the environment has always been a top priority for the South Granville Water & Sewer Authority (SGWASA). Residents can be assured that SGWASA’s drinking water meets all state and federal safety standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. The Authority remains committed to meeting new PFAS standards and addressing community concerns.Providing safe, reliable drinking water has always been our mission. Looking ahead, we are preparing to meet new federal standards for PFAS that were finalized by the EPA in 2024. These rules, which all public water systems must follow by 2029, set much stricter limits for PFAS than ever before. “SGWASA has consistently met or exceeded water quality regulations, and that remains true today,” said Executive Director Scott N. Schroyer. “Like many utilities across the country, we’re now focused on meeting the new PFAS standards by investing in proven treatment technologies and monitoring tools.”How SGWASA Is PreparingSGWASA has launched a PFAS pilot program to test different treatment methods, including granular activated carbon, ion exchange, and reverse osmosis, to determine the most effective way to reduce PFAS in our water system. This work will help us meet the new standards within the federal timeline.“Individual filters can provide temporary peace of mind, but the real solution is tackling PFAS at the source,” Schroyer said. “That way, every customer gets the same protection straight from the tap.”While systemwide treatment remains our long-term focus, SGWASA will share information on certified filters for households that want an extra layer of protection at home.A Shared ChallengeIt is important to know that SGWASA is not alone in addressing PFAS. Utilities across North Carolina and nationwide are facing the same requirements. We are committed to being transparent with customers as we move forward, keeping you informed every step of the way. “Our customers can feel confident their water is safe today,” Schroyer said. “And we are taking every step to ensure it stays safe in the future.”_________________________Community Questions & Answers:Q: Why is SGWASA not providing every household with a water filter?A: SGWASA understands why some residents are asking for filters. The Authority's responsibility is to provide safe water to every customer through treatment plants and the distribution system. This ensures each resident receives the same level of protection, without depending on whether individual households install or replace filters.Filters can be helpful in the short term, but they come with limitations:· They must be certified for PFAS reduction.· They must be installed correctly and replaced on schedule.· If not properly maintained, they can stop working or even introduce new risks, such as bacterial growth.Because of the mentioned concerns, filters are not considered a permanent or equitable solution. Instead, SGWASA is investing in long-term treatment technologies at the system level. This ensures that water is safe when it reaches your tap, without you needing to take extra steps at home. SGWASA emphasizes that individual home filters cannot provide the same level of protection as a centralized, permanent PFAS treatment system. The Board’s investment in infrastructure demonstrates a science-based, community-wide solution aligned with EPA regulations.Q: Why is SGWASA working on sewer projects instead of putting all resources toward PFAS?A: The sewer upgrades you see happening today, including the I-85 Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project , have been in progress since 2019. These projects were critical to protecting the environment, preventing overflows, and ensuring a sustainable system that remains resilient in the face of natural population growth.Pausing them now would not accelerate PFAS compliance, because PFAS efforts depend on separate funding, planning, and federal timelines. At the same time, we are actively moving forward with PFAS testing and treatment planning. These are two separate but equally important priorities: one protects our environment and strengthens our infrastructure, and the other ensures water quality. Both are essential to providing safe, reliable service today and for decades to come.Q: What should I do if I notice a water quality issue?A: If you ever notice a change in your water, such as taste, odor, or appearance, the best step is to contact SGWASA right away. You can fill out our online Water Quality Questionnaire . This form helps us gather details quickly and pinpoint the problem.When we receive a complaint, our staff investigates promptly. Depending on what we find, corrective actions may include flushing water lines in your area, performing additional testing, or making other adjustments to the system. Your reports help us respond faster and ensure we continue providing safe, reliable water to every customer._______________The Authority's work to ensure clean drinking water and its investment in sewer system improvements are complementary priorities. Both remain essential to safeguarding public health and the environment.Learn more about SGWASA’s PFAS Mitigation Program at sgwasa.org/spotlight-pfas.

PFAS Mitigation Program Results

