Improving Infrastructure for a Sustainable Future: I-85 SSI Project

SGWASA's I-85 SSI Project boosts sewer capacity, supports growth, and protects water quality with sustainable infrastructure for Granville County, NC.

BUTNER, NC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Granville Water and Sewer Authority (SGWASA) launched the I-85 Sanitary Sewer Improvement (SSI) Project, a transformative infrastructure initiative designed to expand the capacity of the regional sewer system, improve water quality, and support the economic and residential growth of Granville County.The project comes at a pivotal time. SGWASA’s core sewer infrastructure, which has served the region well for more than 80 years, faces increased strain due to rising demand. Over the past decade, Granville County has been bustling with an increase of residents and businesses eager to call the warm, hospitable community home. With population growth and commercial development continuing to rise, modernizing critical utilities has become essential SGWASA’s Board works relentlessly to secure funding that will enhance water quality, upgrade sewer systems, and promote the development of sustainable infrastructure. In 2020, SGWASA’s Executive Director, Scott N. Schroyer, partnered with CDM Smith, a nationally recognized engineering firm, to assess the existing sewer infrastructure and map a sustainable path forward. Leveraging advanced modeling and future population growth projections, the team developed a phased plan to address both current system limitations and future demands.CDM Smith Project Engineer Michael Sloop shared his excitement for the project stating “CDM Smith is extremely proud to be part of the I-85 Sanitary Sewer System Improvement Project. We teamed with SGWASA to design and permit sewer improvements to provide needed capacity and address condition issues in the system, delivering reliable long-term service to residents in Butner, Creedmoor, Stem, and Granville County.The project is being funded through a combination of programs, including a $35 million dollar grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $35 million-dollar low interest loan from the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Water program, and a $6.9 million dollar contribution from SGWASA.”Project ScopeThe I-85 SSI Project has been strategically broken into two construction packages:Construction Package 1 (CP1) involves the installation of approximately 15,000 linear feet of new interceptor sewer line and system upgrades. This phase is funded through SGWASA’s Capital Improvement Fund and a North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) State Reserve Program grant. Construction began on April 1, 2025, and is expected to conclude by 2028.Construction Package 2 (CP2) will focus on improvements and future relief interceptors in high-growth areas. Bidding will begin on this project in April of 2025. Funding is supported by the USDA and federal infrastructure allocations. Construction will begin in the spring of 2025 and is expected to conclude by 2028.Following a competitive bidding process, Haren Construction, a family-owned and operated firm based in Etowah, Tennessee, was selected as the general contractor for CP1. With over 90 years of experience in water and wastewater infrastructure across the Southeast, Haren’s dedication to quality, environmental compliance, and community focus aligns with SGWASA’s mission of responsible growth.United in Vision - Grounded in ActionTo commemorate the start of construction for this milestone project, SGWASA hosted a Kickoff Celebration on March 28, 2025, bringing together local officials, legislators, resident leaders, and the community as a sign to signify collaboration and progress. SGWASA's Board was joined in the groundbreaking ceremonies and discussions by Mayor Linda Jordon, Senator Terence Everitt, and Representative Bryan Cohn.SGWASA Board Chair, Granville County Commissioner Jimmy Gooch and Vice-Chair, Creedmoor Commissioner Georgana Kicinski punctuated the importance of regional investment, sustainability, and modern infrastructure for improving public health and economic growth- that would help alleviate the weight of rate concerns for residents in SGWASA’s economy of scale billing system.The selected project contractors are committed to the success of the project, stating “Haren Construction is excited and honored to be a part of the team selected to build this important project to improve sewer service. We are looking forward to working with the South Granville Water and Sewer Authority and their consulting engineer, CDM Smith, to construct a project we will all be proud of and will serve the area for years to come.”The groundbreaking ceremony highlighted a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem led by students from Butner Stem Elementary School, reminding everyone of the importance of investing in infrastructure not only for today—but for future generations. This project steps over agendas, is anchored in collaboration at each touchpoint, and makes room in the collection system to support the needs of the community. True leadership approaches the present with foresight for the next generation. It balances today’s responsibilities while deliberately shaping a sustainable future, even when the decisions required are not trending concepts.Project ImpactWith a deep understanding of the county’s infrastructure and a commitment to the community’s future, Granville County Commissioner Tim Karan, SGWASA Board member, highlighted the significance of the project. “The I-85 SSI project, or collection system upgrade, is critical for everyone, yet it will be noticed by few. Amidst our daily routines, we rarely think about wastewater and what happens after we flush.In Southern Granville, every home, business, school, and place of worship east of I-85 served by SGWASA will benefit from the long-term continuation of service and a reduced risk of failure due to aging or inadequate infrastructure.”Upon completion, the I-85 SSI Project will mitigate the risk of sanitary sewer overflows, optimize system performance, and strengthen the infrastructure needed to support the communities that SGWASA serves. The project will play a key role in protecting the region’s water resources by ensuring cleaner discharge and more efficient wastewater transport—critical for environmental health and regulatory compliance.“The I-85 sewer project is a big win for our region. It fixes decades-old capacity issues and sets us up for smart growth across Granville County. I’m grateful to SGWASA and all the partners who pushed this forward — this is the kind of investment that keeps our communities strong.”— Rep. Bryan Cohn, NC House District 32Stay Connected:For project updates, notices, and construction alerts, SGWASA invites you to stay informed by visiting: sgwasa.org/i85

