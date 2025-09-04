Plastic Surgery Meets Couture in Sensational EPN NYFW Fashion Fusion Event at the Lehman Ballroom Sept 13!

Once Upon A Surgery – an EPN NYFW Fashion event at New York City’s Lehman Ballroom Sept 13th, a dazzling collision of transformative medicine and high fashion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once Upon A Surgery unveils its electrifying Plastic Surgery as Art – an EPN NYFW Fashion Fusion event at New York City’s Lehman Ballroom Sept 13th, a dazzling collision of transformative medicine and high fashion.

Hosted by Berlet Plastic Surgery and luxury silk brand Chiffique, this runway spectacle redefines plastic surgery as a bold, artistic act of empowerment.

EPN NYFW’s founders, Hubert and Maggie Delany, are known for their unconventional approach to Fashion Week, and this year is no exception.

“Plastic surgery is increasingly common, yet it remains a topic of public scrutiny,” says Hubert Delany. “By presenting it as art, we aim to spark meaningful conversation and bring this once-taboo subject into the open. No more whispering, ‘Did they have work done?’ This show dismantles longstanding stigmas surrounding plastic surgery.”

Dr. Anthony Berlet, a visionary surgeon with an architectural background from the University of Pennsylvania, crafts human transformations with the precision of a master artist. His mantra, “plastic surgery is art,” comes alive as twelve Once Upon A Surgery guests—real patients with gripping stories of resilience and renewal—strut the runway, showcasing their journeys from trauma to triumph.

Kerry Berlet, the heart of Once Upon A Surgery, steps onto the runway herself, joining her podcast and YouTube guests to embody courage and authenticity.

“This isn’t just surgery—it’s about owning your story and radiating confidence,” Kerry declares.

Chiffique’s handcrafted silk loungewear, inspired by 1950s glamour, elevates the event with sustainable elegance, perfectly complementing Dr. Berlet’s artistry and Kerry’s storytelling.

Highlights

Dr. Berlet’s Genius: Architectural precision meets surgical artistry for life-changing transformations.

Real Stories, Real People: Twelve patients share their powerful journeys on the runway.

Kerry’s Bold Moment: The host models alongside her guests, celebrating authenticity.

Chiffique’s Glamour: Luxe silk designs amplify the beauty of empowerment.

This revolutionary event shatters stereotypes, proving plastic surgery is more than skin deep—it’s a canvas for courage, self-expression, and transformation and empowerment.

For more details, visit www.epnfw.com

