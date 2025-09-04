EPN NYFW Ignites Fashion Without Borders with Chinese Designer Anita Yuan’s Fauwn Couture Dazzling Solo Show

Chinese designer Anita Yuan of Fauwn Couture will present her mesmerizing solo show, The Land of Orvegr at EPN NYFW show Sept 13th at 5pm at the Leman Ballroom

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPN NYFW is tearing down the walls of convention, inviting dreamers, rebels, and visionaries to revel in fearless self-expression.

On September 13 at 5:00 PM, Chinese designer Anita Yuan of Fauwn Couture will light up New York City’s iconic Leman Ballroom with her mesmerizing solo show, The Land of Orvegr—a collection that fuses haute couture with unbridled fantasy.

Flying in from China for this electrifying moment, Yuan, a 24-year-old visionary born in Canton, unveils a world where imagination knows no limits. The Land of Orvegr is a breathtaking tapestry of bold silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship, and vivid storytelling, drawing inspiration from Asian and European art, nature’s untamed beauty, and the rich threads of world history. Each piece is a portal to a fantastical realm, challenging stereotypes and celebrating individuality with every stitch.

“EPN NYFW is a movement—a vibrant call to break free from judgment and embrace the boundless possibilities of self-expression,” says Yuan. “This show is my love letter to dreamers everywhere, a reminder that fashion transcends borders and invites us all to create without fear.”

Yuan’s decade-long journey studying art and design in the United States has shaped her into a trailblazer who weaves cultural heritage with avant-garde flair. Her designs don’t just walk the runway—they soar, inviting everyone to step into a world where creativity reigns supreme.

Join EPN Founders Maggie and Hubert Delany at the Leman Ballroom on September 13 for a fashion experience that defies convention and celebrates the power of imagination. EPN NYFW is where stereotypes shatter, and every voice finds its stage.

Event Details:

Date: September 13, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: The Leman Ballroom, 41 Broad Street, New York City

Designer: Anita Yuan, Fauwn Couture

Collection: The Land of Orvegr

