Veteran’s journey from Wisconsin fields to Vietnam’s frontlines

In 1964, Bob Dylan captured the essence of the world’s evolving struggles with his iconic song, “The Times They Are A-Changin.'” By then, American soldiers were already deeply engaged on the frontlines of the Vietnam War. One such soldier was John C. Kast, a man who chose his path to ensure he served where his heart led him.

Kast was born in October 1947 at his family’s humble home. He grew up as the eldest of three siblings in the small town of Cashton, Wisconsin. From a young age, he was accustomed to the demands of farm life. He helped with chores, which instilled in him a work ethic that would serve him throughout his life. Later, he found camaraderie and competition as a member of the Cashton High School track team, where he honed his physical endurance and mental tenacity. He graduated in 1966, equipped with the knowledge and skills to embark on his life’s next journey.

Shortly after graduating, Kast’s life took a romantic turn when he met Diane, the woman who would become the love of his life. Their first encounter was at a small café in Cashton, a popular hangout for local youth. Diane recalled the moment John offered her a ride home, a simple gesture that blossomed into a lifelong love. Not long after, John mustered the courage to ask Diane on a formal date. She accepted, sparking the beginning of what would become 56 years of deep, unwavering love and partnership.

By 1967, the fabric of American society was fraying under the strain of political unrest and numerous clashes that defined the “Long Hot Summer.” Amidst this backdrop, Kast remained steadfast, joining the Army to avoid being drafted into the Marine Corps. In the Army, he pursued a duty in a way that aligned with his personal convictions. He completed basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, followed by specialized military occupational skills (MOS) training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Kast became a tank driver in C Troop, 1st Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He soon deployed to remote and perilous regions of Vietnam, with his unit spending significant time near the Cambodian border. He recalled flying into Pleiku, a city that became a pivotal stronghold for Allied forces. “They were rugged people, determined, resourceful, but we had a lot of firepower,” he reflected, on the relentless spirit of the Vietnamese people and the overwhelming might of the American military apparatus.

After serving his country from 1967 to 1969, Kast returned home and embraced a new chapter in his life. In November 1969, he married Diane, solidifying their bond in a ceremony filled with love and promise. Initially, he worked at a local co-op, but his roots and heart lay in farming. He spent six years farming independently before partnering with his brother, forming a collaboration that would last for 25 bountiful years. Their partnership epitomized the values of hard work, mutual respect and familial dedication.

Life presented Kast with another challenge when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Yet even this didn’t deter his indomitable spirit. He chose to step away from the physically demanding life of farming, selling his cattle but finding a new purpose working at the Cashton Farm Supply for 12 years, where he could still work to the benefit of his community, even as he transitioned into retirement.

Kast’s life is marked by a series of intentional choices and unwavering commitments. His decision to serve in the Army allowed him to fulfill his sense of duty on his terms. His post-military life showcased his talents and aspirations as a dedicated farmer. Ultimately, his greatest accomplishment lies in his enduring marriage to Diane and the family they built together, proud parents to two sons.

Now residing at the Home Sweet Home unit at the Tomah VA Medical Center since 2020, he is visited weekly by his lifelong partner and best friend Diane, along with their children and grandchildren. Kast’s experience at Tomah VA was welcoming and wonderful. “They take me to some of the most exciting spots, kind of like adventures,” he said, recanting trips to the Veterans Museum, the zoo and Fort McCoy.

Kast’s legacy is a testament to the power of love, dedication and resilience. His journey from Wisconsin farm boy to decorated soldier to a committed husband and successful farmer, and finally a valued community member at Cashton Farm Supply, paints a picture of a life well-lived and a man well-loved.