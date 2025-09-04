Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,126 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 4550, United States Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R. 4550 would amend, and extend through fiscal year 2030, the authority of the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to carry out responsibilities under the United States Grain Standards Act, including the department’s authority to collect and spend fees for overseeing state agencies’ activities related to grain inspections and weight certifications. (The authority to collect fees from state agencies expires at the end of fiscal year 2025.) The bill also would allow USDA to inspect non-export grain that is loaded or unloaded at an export port.

Under current law, those fees are deposited into a fund that is credited with interest on unspent balances. That fund’s balances, including credited interest, may be used without further appropriation to cover the costs associated with overseeing state agencies’ activities related to grain inspections and weight certifications. The bill also would convert the fund to a trust fund, but that change would not have a budgetary effect because the trust fund would not be substantively different from the current fund.

Finally, the bill would authorize the appropriation of $23 million annually over the 2026‑2030 period for the costs of standardization, compliance, and monitoring of related activities. The appropriated amounts also would cover the cost of improving technology for grading grain, reporting to the Congress on any deficiencies or recommendations for improving that technology, and ensuring staffing of the Grain Inspection Advisory Committee.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 350 (agriculture).

Table 1.

Estimated Budgetary Effects of H.R. 4550

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

  
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025-2030

Authorization

0

23

23

23

23

23

115

Estimated Outlays

0

21

23

23

23

23

113

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 4550 would decrease direct spending by a negligible amount.

Based on spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 4550 would cost $113 million over the 2025-2030 period and $2 million after 2030, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

The fees that are collected and subsequently spent by USDA are recorded in the federal budget as direct spending. Because the fees would be spent soon after they are collected, CBO estimates that the net decrease in direct spending from extending the collection of those fees would be negligible in every year and over the 2025-2035 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Erik O’Donoghue. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 4550, United States Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more