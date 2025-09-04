New Release of Believers Are Achievers by Ari Max Achieves Bestseller Status

Cover of Ari Max’s motivational bestseller, inspiring readers to thrive and live beyond their wildest dreams.

Ari Max, a certified life coach through the World Coach Institute and an addiction recovery coach, has released his new book Believers Are Achievers: A Guide to Becoming Your Best Self. Within two months of its launch, the book has already reached Amazon bestseller status. This recognition reflects both the wide appeal of its practical guidance and Ari Max’s reputation as a trusted coach helping people live beyond their wildest dreams.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience, Ari Max provides strategies for personal growth, recovery, and resilience. His coaching approach emphasizes steady, realistic steps toward progress rather than temporary solutions.

In the book, he introduces readers to his GPS Method—Goal, Plan, Start—for breaking down ambitions into achievable actions, and the SOBER Method—Stop, Observe, Breathe, Exhale, Respond—for handling stress and improving mindfulness.

The book is structured to guide readers through three levels of growth: building a foundation, developing personal habits, and applying advanced strategies. Foundational chapters encourage honesty, accountability, and resilience.

The personal development section highlights gratitude, affirmations, and effective goal setting, while the advanced strategies focus on community, flexibility, and reframing challenges into opportunities. Each section includes exercises designed to help readers apply the principles in everyday life.

The release of Believers Are Achievers also marks an extension of Ari Max’s coaching practice. He works primarily with men, offering personalized life coaching and addiction recovery support. To make his services accessible, he provides a free 30-minute coaching consultation, where clients can begin to build confidence, overcome obstacles, and clarify their goals.

“What Ari Max is doing with Believers Are Achievers isn't just inspiring — it’s real. If you believe in yourself, that’s where greatness begins,” said Ray Lewis, Super Bowl Champion & Motivational Leader.

In addition to his coaching practice, Ari Max brings professional depth from his work as an ABA therapist and his role as a volunteer chaplain. While these aspects are secondary to his life coaching, they add to his understanding of behavior, motivation, and emotional support—contributing to the perspective he shares in his book.

By combining the recognition of a bestselling book with years of direct coaching experience, Ari Max is establishing himself as both an author and a coach of credibility. His focus remains clear: providing practical tools and personal guidance that help people move beyond limitations and into a life of meaning, growth, and purpose.

The book is currently available through Amazon for convenient access to interested readers.

About the Author

Ari Max is a certified life coach through the World Coach Institute, an addiction recovery coach, ABA therapist, and volunteer chaplain. With over ten years of experience, he has guided individuals in recovery, supported personal development, and provided emotional care through his work in schools and community settings. Through his bestselling book Believers Are Achievers and his coaching services, he continues to help clients live beyond their wildest dreams.



Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Believers-are-Achievers-Guide-Becoming/dp/1967178429

Website link: https://authorarimax.com/

