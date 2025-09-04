Attorney General Bird Secures Conviction in Winneshiek County Murder Case

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that her office secured a 2nd degree murder conviction against James Bachmurski, Sr., in the death of 15-year-old Jade Colvin.

On March 30, 2017, Jade went missing from a farm in rural Decorah. She had just returned from living in Arizona and was staying for a short time with Bachmurski, who owned the farm and was in a relationship with Jade’s mother, LaDawn.

Jade was last seen at Wal Mart in Decorah on March 29, 2017, in Bachmurski’s presence. Jade stopped responding to texts or communicating in any way—including by social media—early March 30, 2017.

Following initiation by the U.S. Marshal’s Service, an extensive 2-year investigation ensued conducted by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Investigators determined that Bachmurski was responsible for Jade’s disappearance and death. The Winneshiek County Attorney and Iowa Attorney General’s office charged Bachmurski with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

Jade’s body has never been recovered.

After a 6-day trial in Winneshiek County District Court, the jury found Bachmurski guilty of Murder in the 2nd Degree on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

“After a lot of hard work and great investigation by the Winneshiek County Sherrif’s Office and Iowa’s Department of Criminal Investigation, a cold-blooded murderer is off the streets and a family finally has closure,” said Attorney General Bird. “I want to thank Winneshiek County Attorney Andrew Van Der Maaten for his work, and I’m incredibly proud of my team, including several Assistant Attorneys General and the Statewide Prosecutors of the Criminal Justice Division of the Attorney General’s Office, for their work to secure this murder conviction.”

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

