Locust Grove, GA (September 4, 2025) - At the request of the Locust Grove Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Locust Grove, GA. One man was shot and killed in the incident. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that, at about 3:39 a.m., on Thursday, September 4, 2025, the 911 center received notification of a house fire at a home in the 1700 block of Cadence Street in Locust Grove, GA. Locust Grove Police Department officers arrived about one minute later and observed that there was a fire inside the house. The officers forced entry into the home and immediately encountered a man, identified as Stefan Lee, age 29, of Locust Grove, GA. Lee was armed with a knife and refused the officers’ verbal commands to drop the knife. The officers attempted to use multiple less-lethal means to disarm Lee but were unsuccessful. Lee then rushed at the officers with the knife, and officers shot Lee. Lee was pronounced dead on the scene. Responding firefighters extinguished the fire, which was located in a bedroom where they found Jazzlyn Philips, age 26, of Locust Grove, GA. Philips was pronounced dead on the scene. Two women and a small child were present during the incident and escaped the home as officers arrived.

The bodies of Lee and Philips will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.