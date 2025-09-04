Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Explore Downtown DC Events Throughout September

(Washington, DC) –Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is inviting residents and visitors alike to enjoy a full lineup of free events taking place across Downtown DC throughout the month of September.

“Downtown DC is beautiful, vibrant, and full of great events,” said Mayor Bowser. “We live in the most beautiful city in the world and we have fantastic community organizations that are constantly finding new – and often free – ways to bring people together. This September, we’re encouraging people to come out, enjoy the cooler weather, and show support for the many events happening in Downtown DC.”

From public art and wellness programming to live music, food, and community sports, these events are part of the District’s continued efforts to activate public spaces, support local businesses, and bring more people back to the heart of the city.

“Downtown DC is safe, beautiful, and vibrant. Our restaurants, shops, and cultural spaces are the heartbeat of this city, and they thrive when the community shows up. This weekend and throughout the month of September, we’re excited to be offering an incredible lineup of free events, public art, and family-friendly activities,” said Gerren G. Price, President and CEO of the DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID). “I invite everyone to come downtown, explore Chinatown and Gallery Place, and stand with the local businesses and creatives who make this neighborhood so special.”

The District is also investing in the transformation of Downtown’s built environment. A key project is the Gallery Place Improvement Initiative, which includes redesigning 7th Street south of Capital One Arena and creating a festival plaza along F Street between 7th and 9th Streets. This major streetscape overhaul will enhance the pedestrian experience and retail environment between the arena and the Archives/Navy Memorial Metro station, and provide a new public space to host the neighborhood’s cultural and commercial events.

“Fall kicks off another great entertainment season and activities in Downtown and throughout the District,” said Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Development. “Mayor Bowser’s priority of transforming Downtown continues, and includes adding housing, attracting new business to DC, and increasing vibrancy through sports, entertainment, culture and community events and activations.”

September’s signature events include:

Thursday Night Out

Enjoy art, culture, and community every Thursday evening with live DJs, an interactive marketplace, and art activations across Downtown DC. Attendees can also unlock exclusive buy-one-get-one (BOGO) food and drink specials at nearby restaurants with Bandwango.

When: Every Thursday throughout September at 5 pm

Find locations and more information here

MEGAFEST 2025

MEGAFEST 2025 is a community celebration of music, culture, and creative expression. Guests ages 21+ can enjoy live performances from top DJs, sample adult beverages, explore local brands, and experience an open-air festival atmosphere, with optional Tasting Tickets for unlimited pours and exclusive perks.

When: Saturday, September 6 at 1 pm

Where: Anthem Row, 800 K Street NW

Find more information here

Wizards 3v3 Tournament

The Wizards 3v3 Tournament is a free, outdoor basketball event on F Street outside Capital One Arena. Players are invited to register a team at no cost and compete across four divisions—Youth, High School, Adult, and Pro-Am—for a chance to win cash prizes. Spectators can join the fun with family activities, food trucks, music, and appearances by the Wizards Dancers and mascot G-Wiz.

When: Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7 at 12 pm

Where: 601 F Street NW (Outside of Capital One Arena between 6th and 7th Streets NW)

More information here

Friends of Usan

This free art exhibit will bring the creative community together to display ‘1x1’ works from over 50 DMV artists.

When: Friday, September 12 at 6 pm, Saturday, September 13, 12 pm

Where: Gallery Space @ Gallery Place, 737 7th Street NW

More information here

Art All Night – District of Champions: The Sports Capital Experience

Celebrate the District of Champions at Art All Night! This event, part of the larger Art All Night experience, brings together the worlds of sports and creativity with live mural battles, interactive games, and performances. It will be a showcase of DC’s talent, passion, and championship spirit.

When: Saturday, September 13 at 7 pm

Where: K Street, between 7th & 9th Streets NW Anthem Row, 800 K Street NW Carnegie Library Plaza, 801 K St NW

Find more information and get tickets here

GoGo & Cumbia

GoGo & Cumbia is a free outdoor block party happening at Anthem Row where attendees can enjoy live gogo and cumbia performances, DJ sets, and food and drink specials as DC and Colombia’s music scenes come together for one lively night of dancing and community.

When: Sunday, September 14, 4 pm

Where: Anthem Row, 800 K Street NW

Find more information here

Scratch, Sip & Paint

Join the DowntownDC BID for Scratch, Sip & Paint a three-part kick back series blending art, music, and community. Each evening invites you to sip your favorite drink, create your own artwork, and vibe to live DJ sets while also learning how to spin your own tracks.

When: Tuesday, September 16, 23, and 30 at 5 pm

Anthem Row, 800 K Street NW

Find more information here

Horizon and E/Motion

Franklin Park is hosting two interactive public art installations, Horizon and E/Motion, now through the end of September. Horizon features starlit cocoons for peaceful reflection, while E/Motion invites playful interaction with glow-in-the-dark seesaws.

When: Now through Tuesday, September 30

Where: Franklin Park, 1332 I Street NW

Find more information here

Wellness Wednesdays at Anthem Row

Take a midweek break with outdoor fitness classes in partnership with Equinox. Certified fitness instructors lead a high-energy HIIT workout every Wednesday, designed to build strength and boost endurance. Mats are provided.

When: Every Wednesday through September 24 at 6:15 pm

Where: Anthem Row, 800 K Street NW

Find more information here

Umbrella Photo Fair

The Umbrella Photo Fair will showcase 30+ emerging and established photographers from the DMV. It is a platform to connect photographers with art lovers and collectors. All sales go directly to photographers.

When: Friday, September 26 at 6 pm, Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28 at 12 p.m

Where: Gallery Space @ Gallery Place, 737 7th Street NW

Find more information here

Putt in the Park

The six-hole course will invite guests of all ages to practice their putting and enjoy a touch of friendly competition in the heart of Downtown. The custom-designed course will feature six distinct holes, offering a variety of fun challenges that bring a new interactive twist to CityCenterDC.

When: Monday, September 8 through Sunday, November 2, 11 am

Where: The Park at CityCenterDC, 825 10th Street NW

Find more information here

For more ideas on how residents and visitors can make the most of their time in Downtown DC this September, from events and museums to dining and hotels, please visit downtowndc.org.

