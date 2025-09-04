Submit Release
Select Auto Parts Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses

Select Auto Parts recognized as a 2025 CO—100 Honoree by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Natasha Broxton, CEO of Select Auto Parts, celebrates the company’s recognition as a 2025 CO—100 Honoree by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Natasha Broxton, CEO of Select Auto Parts, works alongside her team in Milwaukee to deliver affordable and sustainable auto parts solutions.

Being recognized as one of the top 100 small businesses in the nation is a true honor for Select Auto Parts and Milwaukee.”
— Natasha Broxton, Owner of Select Auto Parts
MILWAUKEE, WI, WI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO—100 list celebrates 100 businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, today announced that Select Auto Parts has been chosen for the CO—100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses list.

Select Auto Parts was selected out of more than 12,500 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for its commitment to community impact, innovation in auto recycling, and dedication to customer service in the Milwaukee area.

“Being recognized as one of the top 100 small businesses in the nation is a true honor,” said Natasha Broxton, owner of Select Auto Parts. “This is about more than cars—it’s about building opportunity, creating jobs, and proving that resilience and community always win. We’re proud to represent Milwaukee on the national stage.”

Each CO—100 honoree receives a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, national brand exposure, and exclusive access to expert insights, networking opportunities, and a vibrant community of fellow business leaders.

Next month, Select Auto Parts will head to Washington, D.C. from October 6–8 to take part in premier events at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s historic headquarters, including a VIP experience, a gala, and exclusive sessions with influential business leaders such as Daymond John.

Learn more about the CO—100 honorees at www.co100.com
.

