Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured the extension of restraining orders against Robert Francis O’Rourke and his organization, Powered by People, which prevents the distribution of financial payoffs to Texas Democrats who broke quorum.

“In a welcome development, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals has decided to extend the restraining orders I won, stopping Robert Francis O’Rourke from using his Beto Bribes to pay off Texas Democrats for breaking quorum,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Democrats abandoned Texas at the behest of financial backers who promised them money for fleeing the state and abdicating their responsibilities. Texas is not for sale, and Beto must face justice for his illegal bribery scheme.”

Previously, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals ordered a stay in a mandamus petition from O’Rourke, which paused the proceedings in the Tarrant County District Court and would have allowed the temporary restraining orders issued by that court to expire. Now, however, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals has ordered the trial court’s previous restraining orders against O’Rourke and Powered by People to remain in effect while litigation continues. This order prevents O’Rourke and Powered by People—and any of its institutional partners, such as ActBlue—from removing any property or funds out of Texas.

