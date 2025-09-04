Armstrong issues statement on passing of former state Sen. Larry Robinson of Valley City

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today regarding the passing of former state Sen. Larry Robinson of Valley City, who died Wednesday, Sept. 3. Robinson served in the Legislature from 1989 to 2020.

“Larry Robinson was a true statesman of the Senate and a great colleague who dedicated over three decades of his life to serving the state of North Dakota with dignity and care for all its citizens,” said Armstrong, who served in the Senate with Robinson from 2013 to 2018. “Sen. Robinson was a fierce advocate for higher education and a zealous champion for his beloved alma mater, Valley City State University, which he proudly served in various roles for nearly half a century. His positive impact on VCSU and our higher education system will benefit students and our state for generations to come. Kjersti and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, legislative colleagues and the VCSU community.”

During his long association with VCSU, Robinson served as director of the Memorial Student Center and Student Activities, director of the VCSU Foundation and executive director for university advancement. He was a past president of the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce and past member of the Governor’s Alcohol & Drug Prevention Advisory Task Force.