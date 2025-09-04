Submit Release
DPS Apprehends Special Interest Alien in Val Verde Co. (South Texas Region)

DEL RIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a Mississippi woman for human smuggling and apprehended a special interest alien (SIA) from Afghanistan during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Val Verde Co. last week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, just after 6:30 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a silver Toyota RAV4 SUV on Aguirre Street and E. Bowie Street in Del Rio for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Trooper learned that the driver was smuggling four illegal immigrants. With assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the four illegal immigrants was identified as a SIA from Afghanistan.

The driver, Shakira Dominque Jordan, 34, of Jackson, Miss., was arrested and charged with four counts of smuggling of persons and booked into the Val Verde Co. Jail.

The SIA from Afghanistan and three other illegal immigrants, from Cuba and El Salvador, were referred to Border Patrol.

Video from this traffic stop is available here.

###(DPS – South Texas Region)

