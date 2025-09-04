NSF announces funding to establish the National AI Research Resource Operations Center

The U.S. National Science Foundation today announced a new solicitation to establish a National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Operations Center (NAIRR-OC). This marks a critical, initial step in transitioning the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) from a successful pilot to laying the foundations for a sustainable, coordinated national program that will advance U.S. research capabilities and global leadership in AI.

Many researchers and educators lack the critical AI tools and resources to investigate fundamental AI questions and train students.

Launched in 2024, through a novel public-private partnership construct, the NAIRR Pilot aims to build a national infrastructure that expands access to the computational, data, model, and training resources needed to drive AI innovation and train the next generation.

Backed by the support of 14 federal agencies and 28 private-sector and nonprofit partners, the NAIRR Pilot has already connected over 400 U.S. research teams with computing platforms, datasets, software, and models — accelerating breakthroughs in fields from agriculture and drug discovery to cybersecurity and education.

The establishment of NAIRR-OC is a strategic, forward-looking investment in the nation's scientific enterprise. It directly supports the White House's AI Action Plan, which emphasizes the need for sustained operational capabilities for the NAIRR and broader access to AI resources for the research community.

"The NAIRR Operating Center solicitation marks a key step in the transition from the NAIRR Pilot to building a sustainable and scalable NAIRR program," said Katie Antypas, director of the NSF Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure. "We look forward to continued collaboration with private sector and agency partners, whose contributions have been critical in demonstrating the innovation and scientific impact that comes when critical AI resources are made accessible to research and education communities across the country."

The solicitation invites proposals to establish a community-based center that will lead the development of the overarching framework, operations strategy and management structure needed to support the NAIRR's scaling and growth. This includes integrating advanced computing and data resources, launching a centralized web portal for streamlined access to tools, and collaborating closely with partner organizations. Through outreach and engagement, it will help grow a national AI research community.

The resulting award will establish a foundational capability to realize the transformational impact of the NAIRR — unlocking American AI innovation nationwide and strengthening the United States' global leadership.

Get more information about NAIRR-OC.