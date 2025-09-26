NSF invests $30M in EPSCoR jurisdictions for research and workforce development in energy, semiconductors, nanotechnology and biotechnology

The U.S. National Science Foundation is investing approximately $30 million in institutions across Montana, Idaho and Louisiana to establish NSF EPSCoR Centers of Research Excellence in Science and Technology (NSF EPSCoR CREST Centers). These centers aim to expand STEM knowledge, enhance research productivity and attract more students from those regions into STEM fields.

Montana

Montana Technological University will establish the Center for Energy Technologies, a research hub focusing on energy systems. The researchers aim to develop tools that can be deployed locally to convert biomass, like beetle-killed trees, into biochar and renewable energy, such as heat and electricity.

Idaho

Boise State University will launch the Center for Advancing Workforce Experience through Semiconductors, Outreach, and Mentoring Excellence. The center aims to transform education at the university by integrating semiconductor science into classroom experiences.

Louisiana

Louisiana State University (LSU) Health Sciences Center New Orleans will establish the Center for Adaptive Nanomotor Development, combining nanomotor research with workforce development to encourage the development of critical technologies in molecular design, energy transduction and motor proteins.

Additionally, LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport will establish the Center for Post-Transcriptional Regulation — an innovative, interdisciplinary research center focusing on how cells regulate metabolism through post-transcriptional processes. The work will explore the role of RNA molecules and protein modifications in metabolic control, potentially paving the way for biotechnological innovations and translational applications.

"These new centers are an important way to enhance research capabilities, strengthen STEM capacity and ensure research opportunities are made available at institutions across the nation," said James L. Moore III, assistant director for NSF STEM Education.

Get more information about EPSCoR CREST Centers.