NSF National Quantum Virtual Laboratory speeds into the design phase

The U.S. National Science Foundation National Quantum Virtual Laboratory (NSF NQVL) is coming into sharper focus with the selection of the first four teams that will design high-tech infrastructure to be broadly used across the country. NSF is investing $16 million in the four teams, with each receiving $4 million over two years. The NSF NQVL initiative is an ambitious effort to accelerate the development of useful quantum technologies by providing researchers anywhere in the U.S. with access to specialized resources.

The teams selected by NSF will design practical ways to expand access to the hardware and software needed for quantum science, engineering and technology development, which are currently highly bespoke and concentrated in relatively few labs. Among the design projects are plans to create shareable, networked quantum computers that can be used for experimentation from any location and a "digital twin" (a dynamic simulation that changes and responds to inputs) of a quantum computer that can be used by any U.S. researcher to test and refine new quantum algorithms.

“The National Quantum Virtual Laboratory is a critical bridge between basic discovery and deployment, specifically focused on turning America’s leadership in fundamental quantum science into practical technologies, products, and systems that will strengthen our nation’s competitiveness and ensure U.S. dominance in this field for decades to come,” said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director.

Each of the four teams is comprised of institutions of higher education, U.S. federal agencies including the Department of Energy, the Department of Defense, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, NASA and the private sector. More than 20 companies are engaged as partners in developing and commercializing quantum technology, including IonQ, J.P. Morgan, NVIDIA, QuEra and others.

Enhancing access and building national quantum science and technology capacity is part of NSF's strategy to fulfill the advancements identified in the 2018 "National Quantum Initiative Act." Later in 2025, NSF expects to select a second cohort of teams to also conduct design work for the laboratory. NSF plans to offer greater funding in the future to support the lab's implementation phase, subject to future appropriations from Congress.

The four NSF NQVL design projects are: Quantum Advantage-Class Trapped Ions System, Quantum Computing Applications of Photonics, Wide-Area Quantum Network to Demonstrate Quantum Advantage, and Open Stack Rydberg Atom Quantum Computing Laboratory.