Williams Homes Announces 'Blue Tag – Final Splash of Summer' Sales Event with Exclusive Rate Rolldown Guaranty

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Homes has announced its Blue Tag – Final Splash of Summer Sales Event, running through the month of September, offering buyers an opportunity to secure their dream home with exclusive savings, incentives and a new financing protection program designed to ease uncertainty in today’s market.During the event, select homes in each Williams Homes community will be designated as Blue Tag Homes, marked with special incentives above and beyond standard offers. Depending on the home and community, these incentives may include price improvements, flex cash, solar buyouts, appliance packages, window coverings, financing resources or 2/1 buydown opportunities. Brokers will also benefit from a 3.5% Broker Co-Op on all Blue Tag Homes throughout September.A highlight of this year’s event is the introduction of the Williams Homes Rate Rolldown Guaranty, offered in partnership with Great Western Home Loans. This exclusive program allows buyers to lock in their rate today with peace of mind, knowing that if rates drop by at least 0.25% before closing, they may be eligible to adjust to the lower rate — at no additional cost.“Homebuyers deserve confidence when making one of life’s biggest investments,” explained Lance Williams, CEO of Williams Homes. “The Blue Tag Event not only delivers significant savings, but with our Rate Rolldown Guaranty, buyers can lock in today’s rate and still benefit as rates continue to move in the right direction—giving them the confidence to move forward with peace of mind.”The Williams Homes Rate Rolldown Guaranty is available at no cost to buyers who finance with Great Western Home Loans during the Blue Tag Event. The program generally applies to Conventional, FHA and VA fixed-rate loan programs, with additional terms and restrictions depending on loan type and lender.The Blue Tag Event reflects the brand’s “Williams Family Promise” campaign launched earlier this year, which underscores the company’s mission to empower today’s buyers with the confidence to act decisively in an ever-changing market. By combining meaningful incentives with innovative financing protections, Williams Homes is helping families move forward with assurance that they are making a smart investment for their future.Williams Homes builds thoughtfully designed communities across California, Idaho, Montana and Texas, providing opportunities for homebuyers throughout the Western United States to find a home that fits their lifestyle and goals.The Blue Tag – Final Splash of Summer Sales Event runs through September 30, 2025.For more details, visit williamshomes.com/bluetag About Williams HomesFounded in 1996, Williams Homes is a privately held, family-owned homebuilder crafting high-quality residences across California, Idaho, Montana, and Texas. The company is rooted in a legacy of integrity, craftsmanship, and customer care—delivering homes that stand the test of time. Learn more at williamshomes.com.

