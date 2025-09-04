$6.3 Million Renovation of Whelan Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of major renovations to Whelan Park in the Nassau County village of Malverne. The $6.3 million project adds numerous recreational amenities, helps reduce flooding around the park and enhances stormwater infrastructure for the neighboring community.

“Long Islanders know best how major storms can affect their communities,” Governor Hochul said. “Fortunately, key infrastructure upgrades can help manage stormwater and mitigate flooding. Projects like this demonstrate New York’s commitment to adapt to our changing climate and improve public greenspaces at the same time. We thank the village of Malverne and all our local partners on the completion of this important project.”

The community surrounding Whelan Park previously suffered from flooding that impacted roads and homes, and prevented families from enjoying all the available recreational space. The project makes the community more resilient to localized flooding and the park more accessible. The renovations include two new Little League ball fields, a picnic area, dog park and pedestrian jogging pathway.

To improve storm water resiliency in the areas surrounding Whelan Park, which was originally constructed on top of a pond, subsurface water retention basins were installed under the existing baseball fields and paved areas. Porous pavement and bioswales were also constructed, acting as natural filters to improve water quality and increase water storage capacity. Improvements to the site’s grading and hardscapes were also performed to mitigate localized flooding.

Educational displays were installed focusing on the purpose of retention basins, history of the surrounding neighborhood and natural species found in the park. These improvements will address stormwater management in Malverne, provide benefits to the ecological health of the Pine Stream, and enhance public access and the community’s appreciation of Whelan Park.

The project is supported by $6.3 million from New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s (HCR) Office of Resilient Homes and Communities’ Mill River Drainage program, which increases the resiliency of communities along the Mill River by managing stormwater, improving habitat and water quality, and expanding recreational opportunities in the Mill River watershed.

This project complements New York’s efforts to mitigate climate change by achieving economy-wide carbon-neutrality by 2050. It is an example of HCR's investments in sustainability and resilience including long-term recovery efforts for Superstorm Sandy and Hurricanes Ida and Irene, programs to help make homes more resilient and less prone to flooding, investing in community flood mitigation improvements, providing funding for clean energy projects in affordable housing, and helping eligible homeowners make emergency repairs to their homes following certain storms, among other initiatives.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “New York is leading the way on climate adaptation and resiliency. This State investment will mitigate flooding, improve stormwater management, and help enhance the local ecology around the Mill River while also making Whelan Park more family-friendly for generations to come. Thank you to the village of Malverne and all our partners for their dedication to the community.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “The $6.3 million revitalization and renovation of Whelan Park, in the Village of Malverne, is an ideal example of how HCR can vastly benefit communities. I applaud the Governor, Commissioner Visnauskas and our local government officials for prioritizing this project and investing in our community. I am so excited to see my constituents enjoy the new facilities. I appreciate Governor Hochul's focus on improving the resilience of communities along the Mill River while enhancing parks and making green space accessible.”

Village of Malverne Mayor Timothy Sullivan said, “We are proud to have reached this milestone with our partners at HCR. Following a pattern of intensifying storms and weather events over these past years, we pledged to harden our infrastructure to mitigate against future flooding and the devastating effects it has had on our homes and environment. We have accomplished this while providing enhanced recreational offerings and innovative design encompassing the infrastructure that now exists in the place of a long-lost pond. Whelan Park is a crowning achievement brought to you by the hard work of many which will provide countless benefits to our community for generations to come.”