AllBoss Club to Open in Mooresville, Bringing Award-Winning Entrepreneurial Learning Program to Local Youth

Grayson Carver proudly running his Pens and Things business

Mooresville-based program empowers kids ages 7–18 to launch their own businesses, build confidence, and develop 21st-century skills through hands-on learning

If no one tells your child that they can, then they won’t. At AllBoss Club, we make sure every child knows that they can, and then we show them how” — Megan Uotila, Founder

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllBoss Club, an innovative experiential learning program designed to inspire and empower young people through entrepreneurship, will officially open its doors to the public on October 1, 2025.Founded by Megan Uotila, a former VP of Instructional Technology, AllBoss Club is rooted in inclusivity, neurodiversity, and project-based learning. The program equips students—known as “Bosses”—with real-world entrepreneurial skills by guiding them through the process of creating and running their own businesses in a supportive, hands-on environment.“If no one tells your child that they can, then they won’t. At AllBoss Club, we make sure every child knows that they can, and then we show them how,” said Megan. “This has been a long journey, and it’s incredible to see our vision come to life here in Mooresville.”How It WorksAllBoss Club’s eight-week program meets once per week. Each session begins with a lesson on business ownership, entrepreneurship, and entrepreneurial thinking, followed by a marketplace simulation where Bosses buy, sell, and trade with each other using the program’s currency, BossBucks.Every Boss begins with 25 BossBucks, which they must manage wisely throughout the program. Students are encouraged to experiment with different business models, pricing strategies, and product offerings to stay competitive and innovative.In addition to launching a business around items that inspire them, Bosses also have a stand for their business, just like a mini tradeshow. They design their own logos, uniforms, and branding materials to reflect their unique style and brand.“It’s amazing to see our neurodivergent and shy Bosses step into their confidence. When they’re selling something they love—like Pokémon cards—they don’t even realize they’re also building critical social and vocational skills,” Megan explained.The idea for AllBoss Club was sparked by Megan's oldest son, Tate, who led her to recognize the need for inclusive programs that focus on individual strengths while teaching essential 21st-century skills. Megan spent two years piloting, refining, and perfecting the curriculum before launching the program.Leveraging her background and collaborating with industry leaders, Megan developed the award-winning, patented curriculum that makes AllBoss Club the first of its kind in the nation. Enrollment Now OpenAllBoss Club classes will be held at the organization’s corporate headquarters, conveniently located off Exit 34 in the Park 35 Business Complex in Mooresville.Enrollment is now open, with special launch offers including free classes and discounts of up to 50%.“We are thrilled to bring something so new and different to our community,” said Megan. “Our goal is to ignite entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and confidence in every child who walks through our doors.”For more information and to register , visit www.allboss.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.