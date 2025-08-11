AllBoss Club Launches Live 8-Week Entrepreneur Program for Kids in Camp Verde

Tunji Saephanh proudly running his SnackBoss business

Hands-on, project-based curriculum empowers young innovators to launch their own businesses while building essential life skills

Our goal is to help kids see themselves as capable, creative problem-solvers. By the end of the program, they’re not just talking about business—they’re running one.” — Megan Uotila, Founder

CAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall, AllBoss Club is bringing its acclaimed AllBoss Curriculum to life with an in-person, 8-week program designed to turn kids into confident, capable entrepreneurs—starting from the very first session. The program will run Mondays from 3:00–4:30 PM beginning September 1, 2025 at Camp Verde Parks & Rec (395 S. Main St., Room 204, Camp Verde, AZ 86322).Open to youth ages 7 to 18, the AllBoss Club experience is more than a business class—it’s a movement. Rooted in experiential learning, inclusivity, and creativity, the program helps young “Bosses” create and run their own businesses from scratch. Participants explore their passions, develop real-world skills, and gain the confidence to take ideas from concept to customer.In Just 8 Weeks, Each Boss Will:- Start and grow their own business- Learn key entrepreneurial concepts through hands-on projects- Participate in weekly marketplace simulations using BossBucks (program currency)- Build a personal brand, including designing a custom logo- Choose personalized materials: BossRunner in their favorite pattern, uniform in custom colors, and logo sleeves that Velcro to their gearEnrollment Includes:1. Professional BossRunner in pattern of choice2. Uniform in colors of choice3. Printed logos and plastic sleeves for branding4. Eight AllBoss Club meetings full of learning, friendship, and funPricing & Special Offers:- Tuition: $695 (0% interest payment plans available)- Early Bird Discount: Enroll before August 27, 2025, and save $200 with code EARLYBIRDFALL- Referral Bonus: Refer a friend and you’ll both receive a second apron—perfect for teaming up at the marketplaceAllBoss Club is an Approved ESA Vendor on ClassWallet AZ—find us in the directory!Why It Works:The AllBoss Curriculum transforms traditional education by valuing diversity, celebrating creativity, and turning challenges into opportunities. Whether your child dreams of selling handmade crafts, offering services, or inventing something entirely new, AllBoss meets them where they are and helps them grow.

Finally, a vocational program kids and parents love

