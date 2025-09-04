Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,140 in the last 365 days.

New Application: TEEOSA State Aid – Now Available in New Portal

Public Districts

We have moved 6 CDC (Consolidated Data Collections) collections (Two-Year New School Adjustment Application, Summer School Student Unit, Student Growth Adjustment, Estimated Expenditure for LEP and Poverty, Assessed Valuations and Levies, and Elementary Site Allowance) into one application, which is now available the New Portal.

The new TEEOSA State Aid application is now available in the new NDE Portal and is due October 15, 2025. 

  • The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the new application: District Admin-Public and Business Manager-Public.
  • To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the TEEOSA State Aid-District role. New Portal FAQ: How to Request Access

Need Help?

School Finance Questions: Contact Michelle Cartwright (Michelle.Cartwright@Nebraska.gov)

Technical Questions or Portal Support: Contact the NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Application: TEEOSA State Aid – Now Available in New Portal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more