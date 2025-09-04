New Application: TEEOSA State Aid – Now Available in New Portal

Public Districts

We have moved 6 CDC (Consolidated Data Collections) collections (Two-Year New School Adjustment Application, Summer School Student Unit, Student Growth Adjustment, Estimated Expenditure for LEP and Poverty, Assessed Valuations and Levies, and Elementary Site Allowance) into one application, which is now available the New Portal.

The new TEEOSA State Aid application is now available in the new NDE Portal and is due October 15, 2025.

The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the new application: District Admin-Public and Business Manager-Public.

To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the TEEOSA State Aid-District role. New Portal FAQ: How to Request Access

Need Help?

School Finance Questions: Contact Michelle Cartwright (Michelle.Cartwright@Nebraska.gov)

Technical Questions or Portal Support: Contact the NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov)