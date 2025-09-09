MEDIA ADVISORY: National Religious Broadcasters to Open Permanent Headquarters on Capitol Hill

National Religious Broadcasters to Open Permanent Headquarters on Capitol Hill

NRB’s voice in our nation’s capital has never been more crucial. Our new headquarters ensures that Christian media will continue to have a seat at the table for generations to come.” — Troy A. Miller

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Religious Broadcasters ( NRB ), the nation’s premier association of Christian communicators, will host an Office Dedication & Ribbon Cutting on Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m. at its new permanent headquarters on Capitol Hill, located at 800 Maryland Avenue NE, Washington, D.C.Troy A. Miller, president & CEO of NRB, stated, “This is more than a new office—it is a permanent presence for Christian communicators in Washington. NRB’s voice in our nation’s capital has never been more crucial. Our new headquarters ensures that Christian media will continue to have a seat at the table for generations to come​."After more than 80 years serving as a voice for Christian communicators, NRB has established a permanent home in the nation’s capital. This milestone secures NRB’s proximity and access to policymakers, allies, and media, strengthening its mission to advocate for free speech, defend religious liberty, and amplify the Gospel through media.NRB has long stood as a vanguard in defending First Amendment freedoms. Through legal advocacy, media engagement, and direct representation before Congress and federal agencies, NRB works to protect Christian communicators from censorship, discrimination, and regulatory overreach. From filing amicus briefs in landmark court cases to convening global Christian media leaders at the annual NRB Convention , NRB has consistently championed the rights of those proclaiming biblical truth in every arena of culture and communication.###About Troy A. Miller:A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway’s expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.Under Miller’s leadership, NRB has expanded its membership base, enhanced financial stability, and elevated the annual NRB Convention, which now attracts nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals worldwide.​Miller has made media appearances on outlets including The Washington Times, TBN, Salem News Channel, Real America’s Voice, Fox & Friends, and The Christian Post. He also regularly contributes op-eds to outlets such as Newsmax, Fox News, and The Daily Caller.About NRB:NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB Convention:The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17–20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org

