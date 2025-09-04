Governor announces special session to begin Oct. 1

SANTA FE – As deep federal budget cuts threaten to compound the challenges facing New Mexico communities, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that she will call lawmakers into a special session starting Oct. 1 to find solutions and mitigate harm.

“New Mexicans should not be forced to shoulder these heavy burdens without help from their elected officials,” Lujan Grisham said. “After discussions with legislative leaders, we’ve resolved to do everything possible to protect essential services and minimize the damage from President Trump’s disastrous bill.”

Lawmakers plan to consider a package of measures that could include:

Funding to the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund to allow stabilization grants for quality health care providers.

Taking action to make health insurance premiums more affordable in the marketplace and for New Mexicans losing Medicaid coverage.

New investments in food assistance for children, seniors and families in need.

Funding for public broadcasting.

Additional resources to help the Health Care Authority prepare for upcoming Medicaid enrollment changes.

H.R.1, which Trump signed into law on July 4, will reduce state revenues, and force the state to spend more by shifting costs from the federal government to the states. The reduction in federal Medicaid and SNAP funds alone will result in multi-billion-dollar losses annually that threaten household budgets and the survival of New Mexico’s health care system, particularly in rural areas.

“New Mexico cannot stand by while Washington’s reckless budget cuts inflict generational harm on families and communities across the state,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said. “A special session is essential to protect our rural healthcare providers, safeguard Medicaid coverage, and ensure that New Mexicans don’t bear the burden of federal failures.”

“New Mexico is not going to allow Trump and the radical right to take food off your table or kick your family off your healthcare plan,” Speaker of the House Javier Martínez said. “We have been hard at work evaluating how this federal budget will impact New Mexico and how we can best fight back. Now, we’re ready to roll up our sleeves to protect access to the services you and your families need most.”

The governor is also in discussions with the legislature to address behavioral health challenges that affect our criminal justice system and community safety in the special session and the upcoming 30-day session.

The October 2025 session will be the seventh special session of the legislature during Governor Lujan Grisham’s tenure.