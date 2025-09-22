The Bruery Announces 2025 Release of Black Tuesday, the Beer That Redefined Craft and Sparked a Movement

The Bruery's Black Tuesday releases annually every October

The Bruery’s iconic 19.1% bourbon barrel-aged stout returns, pairing innovation with history in the 2025 vintage of Black Tuesday.

PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bruery is proud to announce the release of the 2025 vintage of Black Tuesday , its legendary bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout. At 19.1% ABV, the latest release continues the tradition of pushing boundaries in both brewing and the broader craft beer experience. But Black Tuesday is more than a beer—it’s a pivotal chapter in American craft beer history, representing a turning point in how breweries connect with their most passionate fans.When Black Tuesday first debuted in 2009, the overwhelming demand, and the chaos that ensued, pushed The Bruery to reimagine how rare beer could be released, sold, and enjoyed. What started as a line around the block and a sold-out experience led to a bold new idea: what if there was a way to offer beer lovers guaranteed access to the next wave of special releases? The result was the launch of The Reserve Society , now widely regarded as one of the first and most successful premium beer memberships in the country. That model, born from the growing pains of Black Tuesday’s launch, has since positioned The Bruery as a leader in craft beer membership.The beer itself remains as innovative as the strategy that followed. Crafted from a proprietary Belgian yeast strain and a fermentation method rarely attempted at this scale, Black Tuesday achieves near-20% ABV without compromising richness or drinkability. After a meticulous barrel-aging process in Heaven Hill bourbon casks, the stout reveals its true character: bold, silky, and deeply nuanced.Each vintage tells its own story, and 2025 is no exception. Expect intense notes of poached fig, malted milk balls, and vanilla, supported by layers of oak, chocolate, and warming spirit. It pours dark as night with ruby edges and drinks like dessert in a glass, yet with enough structure and balance to be savored in countless settings.Once known as a “hype beer” that beer fans would chase for bragging rights, Black Tuesday has matured into something more enduring—a beer to open with purpose, whether the moment is celebratory, intimate, or simply well-earned. It has become a liquid centerpiece you want to pair across many occasions, elevating experiences both everyday and extraordinary:- Friend Groups: A bottle worth opening at a gathering, shared in small pours while stories stretch long into the night.- Solo Work Sessions: A contemplative sipper, fueling creativity as much as it rewards focus.- Culinary Companion: Black Tuesday has a natural affinity with food, finding harmony in a wide range of fare from backyard barbecues with smoked brisket to night in crafting flourless chocolate cake, it elevates the table and transforms a meal into an experience.Over the years, Black Tuesday has transcended its status as a beer and become a centerpiece of experiences. It has anchored The Bruery’s annual release party, inspired countless pilot batches and spinoff treatments, and earned a place in the broader beer landscape. Today, Black Tuesday is set to reach more fans than ever—pouring on-premise in select markets across the country and appearing at retail partners like Total Wine, Whole Foods, and independent specialty stores nationwide. Many of the experiments first tested at release parties—infused with coffee, coconut, hazelnuts, and more—have since evolved into full-scale releases known as the "Weekday Beers" (Grey Monday, Mocha Wednesday, Aloha Friday, and others).This year’s release will be available to Reserve Society members starting Tuesday, September 30, with public access beginning Tuesday, October 7. The official Black Tuesday Release Party will take place on Saturday, October 18 at The Bruery’s Barrel House in Placentia, CA.To learn more about the 2025 release, join the waitlist, or explore ticketing for the event, visit:thebruery.com/pages/the-bruery-black-tuesday

