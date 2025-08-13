The Bruery’s Reserve Society Opens Enrollment for 2026, Redefining the Premium Beer Club Model—Again

Now in its 16th year, The Bruery’s Reserve Society continues to redefine premium beer club culture with rare releases and curated member perks.

PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When The Bruery launched its Reserve Society more than 15 years ago, it helped define what a high-end, direct-to-consumer beer club could be. Soon, the 2026 Reserve Society opens for enrollment and will continue to evolve the model it helped pioneer with a lineup and membership experience that rivals premium spirits and wine programs.What began as a way to offer a core group of fans their small-batch, barrel-aged beers like the renowned imperial stout Black Tuesday, has become one of the most enduring and celebrated beer clubs in the U.S. The 2026 membership raises the bar again with over $495 worth of beer included for just $325 annually, improved shipping options, and a portfolio dominated by barrel-aged releases—making it the most ambitious lineup yet.“Even after all these years, we still push ourselves to make each Reserve Society release more remarkable than the last,” said Barry Holmes, CEO of The Bruery. “Our beers are crafted to spark conversation and connection as much as they are to deliver unmatched flavor. We’re not chasing trends — we’re creating something enduring for those who savor both taste and experience.”What’s New in 2026:More Barrel-Aged Beer Than Ever – Over 80% of included beers are barrel-aged, making this year’s lineup the most cellar-worthy to date.Curated Virtual Cellar Shipping – Members can now include their Society beers in any shipping order over $200, reducing friction and improving access nationwide.Standout Collaborations – 2026 features exclusive beers created in partnership with such notable producers as Bottle Logic Brewing, Sagamore Spirit, Westward Whiskey, and Virginia Distillery Co.Innovative Releases – From a crème brûlée-inspired barleywine to a “Breakfast Club” Black Tuesday box set, members will receive some of The Bruery’s most boundary-pushing releases yet.Beyond beer, the Reserve Society offers access to a curated calendar of events throughout the year—from premium Supper Club beer and food pairing dinners, to the annual Black Tuesday Release Party and Anniversary celebrations, beer and cheese pairings, Oktoberfest weekends, and more.Enrollment for the 2026 Reserve Society opens to the public on August 22, 2025.

