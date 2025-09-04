Kent Imaging Launches SnapshotGLO: A New Diagnostic Imaging Solution for Bioburden Detection at the Point of Care

SnapshotGLO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of SnapshotGLO, the latest addition to the Snapshot family. This handheld, portable device brings bacterial autofluorescence technology directly to the point of care, empowering clinicians to detect bacterial bioburden, guide treatment decisions, and improve patient outcomes. SnapshotGLO is FDA 510(k) cleared and available for order today.

SnapshotGLO captures fluorescence images that highlight areas of potential bacterial presence, providing insights not visible through standard examination. With a single image sequence capture, SnapshotGLO identifies regions where bacterial loads exceed 10⁴ CFU/g and presents a clinical image for wound detection, segmentation, and sizing—all supporting more precise evaluations of healing progress.

Clinicians can view and digitally record high-resolution clinical and fluorescence images, ensuring consistent documentation and enabling visual tracking of wound progression over time. The device also measures and monitors wound size, offering a clear, quantifiable view of healing.

“With the launch of SnapshotGLO, we’re expanding the Snapshot family to provide clinicians with additional powerful tools at the point of care,” said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging. “This new innovation complements our flagship SnapshotNIR oxygenation imaging device and builds on our mission to improve patient outcomes by delivering actionable imaging that helps clinicians detect, direct, and protect. SnapshotGLO provides another critical tool in the fight against hard-to-heal wounds, helping healthcare providers make a meaningful difference in their patients’ healing journey.”

“With the ability to capture bacterial fluorescence images with SnapshotGLO, clinicians can identify regions where bacterial loads exceeding 10⁴ CFU/g which supports targeted interventions, especially in cases where clinical signs of infection may be challenging to manage,” commented Jason Nessler, Vice President of Product Development at Kent Imaging. “The Snapshot device family offers clinicians dual-modality insights that enhance clinical decision making at the point of care.”

Using autofluorescence imaging, SnapshotGLO detects native fluorescence emitted by bacterial compounds when exposed to excitation light. This allows clinicians to identify bacterial loads exceeding 10⁴ CFU/g— particularly useful in cases where systemic signs and symptoms are absent.

“Chronic wounds remain a leading cause of preventable amputations, often driven by undetected or mismanaged bacterial burden,” said Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda, Chief Medical Officer of Wound Care and Limb Preservation at Kent Imaging. “SnapshotGLO gives clinicians a powerful new option to visualize bacterial fluorescence and measure wounds in real time. By identifying signs of infection earlier and supporting more informed treatment decisions, we can reduce infections, preserve limbs, and ultimately enhance quality of life for patients living with chronic wounds.”

“SnapshotGLO brings a new level of insight to wound assessment,” added Dr. Glyn Jones, Chief Medical Officer of Surgery at Kent Imaging. “It enables surgeons to visualize bacterial presence and track healing with precision. This is extremely valuable in surgical cases, where every stage of healing is critical—from surgical site integrity to post-operative infection prevention.”

The device captures both a clinical image and an unfiltered fluorescence image simultaneously, allowing immediate, side-by-side comparison. This enables clinicians to assess visible wound characteristics alongside bioburden indicators, streamlining bedside evaluations and improving diagnostic confidence. A bioburden overlay further enhances assessments by highlighting specific areas of concern within the wound.

“Effective wound care starts with proper wound bed preparation,” said Dr. Tyler Sexton MD MAPWCA CHWS, CMO Brevard Regional Hyperbaric and Wound Center, TrueHyperbarRx, CoastalHyperbaRx & Precision Hyperbarics, as a user of both SnapshotGLO and SnapshotNIR. “SnapshotGLO allows me to visualize the bioburden and bacteria in a wound, helping me target debridement precisely. When combined with SnapshotNIR, I can also confirm and document tissue viability—ensuring the wound bed is fully prepared for healing. Together, these technologies elevate both the science and the outcomes of advanced wound care centers.”

SnapshotGLO is designed for use across the wound care continuum—including acute, post-acute, chronic, and surgical settings. Its intuitive, camera-like interface is easy to integrate into existing workflows, and its non-invasive design requires no dyes or contrast agents. Used alongside clinical signs and symptoms, SnapshotGLO enhances diagnostic confidence and supports more targeted, personalized care.

With the introduction of SnapshotGLO alongside SnapshotNIR, Kent Imaging is advancing the capabilities of diagnostic imaging with a complementary, dual-modality approach. While SnapshotNIR delivers insights into tissue oxygenation and perfusion, SnapshotGLO reveals bacterial bioburden. Together, these tools give clinicians a more complete picture of wound health—empowering them to intervene earlier and with greater precision.

About Kent Imaging

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging technology. The company designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that support real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical specialties. Through patented technologies, Kent continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support healthcare systems around the world.

The Snapshot family now includes two advanced imaging tools:

• SnapshotNIR: A near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device with FDA 510(k) clearance, Health Canada certification, CE Marking, Australian TGA certification and Israel FDA clearance.

• SnapshotGLO: A bacterial autofluorescence imaging device, FDA 510(k) cleared in 2025.

SnapshotNIR is backed by robust clinical evidence demonstrating improved decision-making and faster healing times. SnapshotGLO introduces unfiltered insight into wound bioburden. Together, they allow clinicians to detect, direct, and protect—enhancing consistency in treatment, improving outcomes, and raising the standard of care worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.