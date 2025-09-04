Requiring Intent to Harm for Record-Sharing Breach Is Error

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge erred in granting a motion for partial judgment notwithstanding the verdict as to the willful intent element required for an award of treble damages in a case asserting a claim against an Orange County Sheriff’s Department employee who shared the plaintiff’s mental health records relating to a temporary involuntary commitment with the patient’s sister.

