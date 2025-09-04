Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Sean D. Coen

(Subscription required) After 12 years presiding over felony trials in Compton, Judge Sean D. Coen now oversees long preliminary hearings in downtown Los Angeles -- often sharing lunch, cases, and courtroom philosophy with his father, fellow Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen.

