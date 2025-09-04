Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,142 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Sean D. Coen

(Subscription required) After 12 years presiding over felony trials in Compton, Judge Sean D. Coen now oversees long preliminary hearings in downtown Los Angeles -- often sharing lunch, cases, and courtroom philosophy with his father, fellow Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Sean D. Coen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more