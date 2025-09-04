Global Behavioral Healthcare Launches Comprehensive Stigma-Free Addiction Treatment Services in Waltham, Massachusetts

New mental health practice brings compassionate, evidence-based addiction recovery support to Greater Boston communities

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Behavioral Healthcare, a pioneering multi-specialty mental health practice, today announced the opening of its comprehensive addiction treatment services in Waltham, Massachusetts. The new facility serves communities throughout Greater Boston, offering stigma-free, culturally sensitive addiction recovery support that treats the whole person, not just the addiction.Led by Dr. Annet Kabuusu Mukasa, DNP, MPH, PMHNP-BC, Global Behavioral Healthcare addresses a critical need in the region where substance use disorders affect thousands of individuals and families. The practice's innovative approach combines evidence-based medical treatment with compassionate care, creating a safe space where individuals can heal without judgment or shame."Every person who walks through our doors is someone's loved one – a parent, child, sibling, or friend who deserves dignity and hope," said Dr. Mukasa. "We don't see addiction as a moral failing or character flaw. We see it as a medical condition that responds to treatment when approached with compassion, clinical expertise, and respect for each person's unique journey. Our role is to walk alongside our clients, offering them the tools and support they need to reclaim their lives and rebuild their relationships."Addressing the Addiction Crisis with Comprehensive CareMassachusetts continues to face significant challenges related to substance use disorders, with opioid-related deaths and alcohol dependency affecting communities across all demographics. Recent data shows that substance use disorders impact approximately 1 in 10 adults in Massachusetts, yet many individuals avoid seeking treatment due to stigma, shame, or lack of accessible, culturally competent care.Global Behavioral Health's addiction treatment program offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet individuals where they are in their recovery journey.Services include:- Medication-Assisted Treatment ( MAT ): Evidence-based treatment combining FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol with counseling and behavioral therapies. This approach has been proven to reduce cravings, prevent overdose, and support long-term recovery. Dual Diagnosis Care : Integrated treatment for individuals experiencing both substance use disorders and mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, or bipolar disorder. This comprehensive approach addresses the interconnected nature of addiction and mental health.- Individual and Group Therapy: Personalized counseling sessions that focus on trauma processing, coping skills development, relapse prevention, and building emotional resilience. Group therapy provides peer support and reduces isolation often experienced during recovery.- Crisis Stabilization: Rapid access appointments for individuals experiencing addiction-related crises or those returning to care after a relapse, ensuring continuous support during vulnerable periods.- Family Support Services: Counseling and education for family members affected by a loved one's addiction, helping heal relationships and build healthy support systems.Meeting Communities Where They AreThe Waltham location strategically serves diverse communities throughout Greater Boston, including Cambridge, Newton, Watertown, Belmont, Lexington, and surrounding areas. Dr. Mukasa and her team recognize that effective addiction treatment must be culturally responsive and accessible to all community members."Addiction doesn't discriminate based on zip code, income, race, or background," explained Dr. Mukasa. "Our practice reflects the beautiful diversity of the communities we serve. We have multilingual staff and providers who understand different cultural perspectives on mental health and addiction. Whether someone is a stressed professional hiding their struggles, a parent trying to balance recovery with family responsibilities, or someone facing barriers due to stigma in their community, we create individualized treatment plans that honor their experiences and goals."The practice accepts most major insurance plans, including MassHealth, Medicare, and commercial insurance, ensuring financial accessibility doesn't become a barrier to care. Flexible scheduling, including evening and weekend appointments, accommodates working individuals and parents who need treatment options that fit their lives.Evidence-Based Treatment Without JudgmentGlobal Behavioral Health's approach is grounded in the latest addiction medicine research and trauma-informed care principles. The practice recognizes that many individuals with substance use disorders have experienced trauma, and treatment must address these underlying factors to be effective."Recovery isn't a straight line, and setbacks don't mean failure," said Dr. Mukasa. "We celebrate every small victory and support our clients through challenges. Some people need multiple attempts before achieving sustained recovery, and that's completely normal. Our job is to provide consistent, non-judgmental support and adjust treatment as needed. We believe in our clients' capacity for healing, even when they might not believe in themselves."The practice also emphasizes harm reduction principles, meeting clients where they are in their recovery journey rather than demanding immediate abstinence. This approach has been shown to improve engagement in treatment and reduce overdose risk while individuals work toward their recovery goals.Building Stronger Communities Through RecoveryBeyond individual treatment, Global Behavioral Healthcare is committed to community education and advocacy to reduce addiction-related stigma. The practice plans to offer community workshops, partner with local organizations, and provide resources for families and employers affected by addiction.Dr. Mukasa emphasized that recovery benefits entire communities: "When someone receives effective addiction treatment, it doesn't just transform their life – it strengthens families, improves workplace productivity, reduces healthcare costs, and makes our communities safer and healthier. Every person who finds recovery becomes a beacon of hope for others still struggling."About Global Behavioral HealthcareGlobal Behavioral Healthcare, LLC is a comprehensive mental health practice dedicated to providing stigma-free, culturally competent behavioral health services. The practice offers psychiatric care, therapy, addiction treatment, and specialized services including TMS therapy and Spravato treatment. Founded on principles of compassion, collaboration, and clinical excellence, Global Behavioral Healthcare serves adults, adolescents, families, and diverse communities throughout Greater Boston.About Dr. Annet Kabuusu MukasaDr. Annet Kabuusu Mukasa is a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with extensive experience in addiction medicine and mental health care. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and Master of Public Health (MPH), bringing both clinical expertise and population health perspective to her practice. Dr. Mukasa is committed to providing culturally sensitive, trauma-informed care that honors each individual's dignity and potential for healing.Contact Information:Global Behavioral Healthcare240 Bear Hill Rd, Waltham, MA 02451Phone: (617) 340-3559Website: https://globalbehavioralhealthcarellc.com/ To schedule an appointment or request a consultation, individuals can contact Global Behavioral Healthcare directly or visit their website. Same-day and urgent appointments are available for individuals in crisis.Media Contact:Steven LockhartBranding | Marketing | AdvertisingSteven LockhartBranding | Marketing | Advertising

