Sunstone Launches PJ Pro™: A Membership Program Helping Artists Achieve Permanent Jewelry Success

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstone Permanent Jewelry, a global leader in welders, supplies, and training, today announced the launch of PJ Pro , a premium subscription program designed to provide permanent jewelry artists with the tools, training, and resources they need for business growth. The program is positioned as a key resource for those seeking to build a permanent jewelry business and achieve long-term success.PJ Pro members receive exclusive benefits that support business efficiency, creativity, and profitability, including:• Free shipping on all orders, with no minimums• 10% discount on permanent jewelry chain, jump rings, and connectors• 8 inches of premium chain shipped monthly for sampling or experimentation• Same day shipping on chain, charms, jump rings, and connectors• A free annual welder maintenance kit• Pre-launch access to Sunstone’s newest products“PJ Pro is the program that can help every permanent jewelry artist achieve business success,” said Jonathan Young, CEO of Sunstone Permanent Jewelry. “Through PJ Pro artists gain access to exclusive discounts, free services, and priority status that can help them distinguish themselves from other artists. At Sunstone, we support all artists no matter where they are in their journey. PJ Pro gives every artist opportunity to start and grow a permanent jewelry business.”Permanent jewelry artists can leverage PJ Pro to accelerate business growth through three key benefits:1. Maximize Profits and Save on Every Order. PJ Pro delivers real, measurable savings that quickly add up. Members enjoy free shipping on every order and a 10% discount on all chain, jump rings, and connectors.2. Exclusive Access and Professional Perks. With PJ Pro, artists gain pre-launch access to new products, giving them a competitive edge in delivering the latest styles to their customers. Sunstone ships eight inches of premium chain to every member's door every month, which lets them experiment with designs and text customer reaction. More than just perks, these benefits can help members grow and distinguish their permanent jewelry business.3. Premium Service and Long-Term Reliability. Members receive same-day shipping on essentials like chain, charms, and jump rings, ensuring workflow and inventory never stalls. Additionally, PJ Pro provides every member with a free annual maintenance kit to keep their welder and business in tip top shape.PJ Pro membership is $149 per month or only $85 per month for Sunstone Circle members. A special introductory rate of $100 per month (or $60 for Circle members) is available for the first three months. Permanent jewelry artists can join by visiting www.sunstonewelders.com/pjpro or text or call +1 801-658-0015.“Selling just one additional bracelet every month pays for the plan,” says Young. “And Sunstone provides the chain for that additional bracelet with the sample chain included in the plan! Tack on the free shipping, the membership discount, and the annual welder maintenance kit and you can see PJ Pro is a membership with tremendous value and exclusive benefits. With PJ Pro every artist can build their world with Sunstone.”About Sunstone Permanent JewelrySunstone Permanent Jewelry is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the permanent jewelry industry. With a dedication to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technology, Sunstone Welders has established itself as a trusted name for permanent jewelry artists. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help permanent jewelry artists build their world. To learn more text or call +1 801-658-0015 or visit www.sunstonewelders.com

