Sunstone Introduces the Orion AWL: Precision Laser Welding Meets Automated Repeatability

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstone , a global leader in micro-welding solutions, announced the availability of the Orion AWL Automated Laser Welding System, engineered for manufacturers who demand both the repeatability of automation and the unmatched accuracy of laser welding.Manufactured in Italy and backed by Sunstone’s renowned customer support and 3-year warranty, the Orion AWL combines robust engineering with intuitive operation to deliver exceptional results across industries, including medical device manufacturing, aerospace, and energy production.“At Sunstone, we’re committed to providing solutions that elevate manufacturing capabilities,” said Jonathan Young, CEO of Sunstone. “The Orion AWL empowers a manufacturer to not only meet the strictest quality control standards but also streamline workflows, reduce waste, and improve production efficiencies. It’s a system designed to raise the bar for what manufacturers can achieve.”Advanced Design for Maximum FlexibilityEquipped with an X-Y-Z motorized table and controlled by a multifunction joystick, the Orion AWL allows users to position workpieces with absolute precision. The system features a weld initiation button on the joystick and axis rotation control, enabling complex welding sequences with minimal operator effort.Its open welding chamber accommodates bulky and irregularly shaped workpieces, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of manufacturing needs. Whether in high-volume production or specialized, high-precision applications, the Orion AWL consistently delivers dependable, repeatable welds.Built for the Highest StandardsThe Orion AWL is ideal for general manufacturers, but its precision and reliability make it indispensable for industries where quality is paramount. Medical device makers, aerospace engineers, and energy sector manufacturers can rely on the Orion AWL to meet exacting standards while maximizing efficiency.Availability and Application Analysis The Orion AWL is available now through Sunstone’s global sales network. Manufacturers are invited to test the Orion AWL with their specific workpieces by visiting the company's headquarters in Utah."Sunstone has an on-site welding lab equipped with the very latest in micro welding technology, including the Orion AWL," says Young. "Manufacturers are welcome to bring their work pieces to our lab and we'll help them solve their welding challenges. In short, we're happy to help any customer shorten their R&D time by utilizing our welding lab. They save time, money, get to market quicker, and are confident in their production process."About Sunstone EngineeringSunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world’s bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, skilled and talented jewelers across the globe, orthodontists, dental labs, R&D laboratories, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.

