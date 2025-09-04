Staff training requires temporary closures at WYDOT Driver Services locations in Kemmerer, Big Piney and Pinedale

KEMMERER – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a scheduled temporary closure of the Driver Services locations in southwest Wyoming to train employees on the agency’s new MAX and oneWYO software systems.

The Kemmerer office will close early at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15 and will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.

The Big Piney and Pinedale offices will be closed the week of Sept. 15 through Friday, Sept. 19.

All offices will resume regular business hours following the closures.

“We were really conscientious of the potential impact these closures could have on the public,” said Misty Zimmerman, Driver Services program manager. “We tried to space the closures so folks can still conduct essential business, although some extra travel time may be necessary.”

Closure information is also posted on the locations map on the Driver Services webpage: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices

MAX is replacing WYDOT’s Revenue Information Sharing software, an outdated software many WYDOT programs, law enforcement agencies, and other government agencies use to look up driver information. The new software and its public facing component, oneWYO, will streamline Driver Services operations and allow the public to conduct more Driver Services business online. WYDOT employees have been working on the software upgrade with Kyndryl, an IT service management company, and AstreaX, who recently partnered to implement a similar system in Arizona. More details can be found in our initial news release. MAX is expected to go live in fall 2025.