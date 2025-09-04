Submit Release
BRIDGE Project FAQs: Sept. 4, 2025

As North Dakota transitions to Infinite Campus, here are some recent questions from the field, along with answers to keep you informed.

Q: What will happen to EduTech after July 1, 2026?
A: EduTech staff are NDIT employees. NDIT leaders have the sole authority to determine their staffing strategies and will ultimately be the decision-makers in aligning their employees to their agency’s needs. NDDPI does not play a role in this process.

