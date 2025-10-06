West Pest Co. Offers Comprehensive Pest Control Solutions for Aptos and Santa Cruz County Homes

West Pest Co.

Family pest control company in Aptos offers eco-friendly & conventional treatments for ants, rodents, gophers & garden pests in Aptos and nearby areas.

Our goal is to safeguard homes and landscapes while respecting the environment” — Matthew West

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Pest Co., a locally owned pest control provider, announces its comprehensive residential and commercial pest management services for Aptos and greater Santa Cruz County. Specializing in rodent, insect and garden pest control, the company offers conventional, eco‑friendly and chemical‑free treatment options to protect homes, gardens and businesses. With a growing demand for pest control in Aptos, CA, West Pest Co. aims to provide reliable and environmentally responsible solutions tailored to the Central Coast’s unique climate.Founded by Matthew West, West Pest Co. serves customers across Santa Cruz County through customized treatment plans. Technicians are trained to identify pest species, assess structural vulnerabilities and recommend appropriate treatments. The company emphasizes integrated pest management, focusing on long‑term prevention and minimal environmental impact.Key services include:• Rodent control: Identification and exclusion of mice, rats and voles through trapping, baiting, sanitation and sealing entry points.• Ant control: Targeted treatments for common ant species and preventive measures to stop future infestations.• Wasp and yellow jacket removal: Safe removal of nests and prevention strategies to reduce stinging insect populations.• Interior pest management: Treatments for cockroaches, spiders, fleas and other household pests.• Gopher and mole control: Trapping and exclusion techniques to protect lawns and gardens.• Garden pest solutions: Organic and conventional options for aphids, snails and other plant‑damaging insects. • Treatment options: Customers can choose between conventional pesticides, eco‑friendly products made from botanical ingredients, and chemical‑free methods for sensitive areas.“Our goal is to safeguard homes and landscapes while respecting the environment,” said Matthew West, owner of West Pest Co. “We offer flexible treatment plans, including eco options and no‑chemical approaches, so families can choose the level of intervention that fits their needs.”Pest infestations can have far‑reaching effects on health, property and peace of mind. Professional pest control improves a property’s reputation and protects structures from damage caused by termites, rodents and other pests. Effective pest management also reduces health risks by preventing diseases transmitted by insects and rodents and eases stress for homeowners and business owners. Regular inspections and treatments provide long‑term cost savings. Given Aptos’s mild coastal climate, pests can thrive year‑round, making proactive management essential.Residents and business owners seeking pest control solutions can contact West Pest Co. at 831‑430‑8402 or email westpestco@gmail.com. Mail correspondence can be sent to P.O. Box 2528, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. The company can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.West Pest Co. is a family‑owned pest control company serving Santa Cruz County. Specializing in rodents, ants, wasps, interior pests, gophers and garden pests, the firm offers conventional, eco‑friendly and chemical‑free treatment options tailored to the Central Coast’s climate. Its integrated pest management approach focuses on prevention, safety and customer education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.